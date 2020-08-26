Jonathan Falwell speaks in Liberty University’s first convocation of the 2020-2021 school year, emphasizes original mission: Training Champions for Christ

Jonathan Falwell, senior pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church and younger brother of Jerry Falwell Jr., and acting President Dr. Jerry Prevo, opened the fall convocation season by strongly emphasized the original mission of the university: to train champions for Christ.

The leaders spoke to viewers through a new livestream format that all residential students are required to watch in place of the normal in-person gathering inside the Vines Center, which is undergoing construction.

Pastor David Nasser, Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development opened the online gathering by greeting students as they joined the livestream service, addressing recent events that have happened in the U.S. and around the world since the university’s last convocation in March.

Pastor Nasser passed the screen over to acting President Prevo who addressed the student body for the first time.

“For almost 50 years, this university has been a beacon of light in a world of darkness and we are very excited to continue our mission for yet another year,” Prevo said. “I want to reassure the entire Liberty University family that we’re committed to the spiritual and academic mission we began almost 50 years ago.”

Acting President Jerry Prevo speaks in Convocation on Wednesday, August 25. (Photo by Joel Coleman)

The convocation transitioned from Prevo to Pastor Jonathan Falwell, who led a sermon aimed at the student body.

“I want to spend a few moments talking with you about the important things that we can take from God’s word that can help us in these moments,” Jonathan Falwell said.

Jonathan Falwell presented a lesson over 1 Thessalonians chapter 2, instructing students how to live under opposition by living emboldened lives that never neglect to share the Gospel of Christ.

“Every moment in your life is an opportunity to preach, so we must recognize that opposition must not stop impact,” Jonathan Falwell said.

As Jonathan Falwell spoke on the passage, he asserted that although opposition cannot stop impact, temptation can, encouraging students to not allow temptation to destroy their mission and purpose for Christ. He concluded the sermon by emphasizing the university’s original mission and purpose: to train champion for Christ.

“(My father, Jerry Falwell Sr.) always said the most important thing isn’t that you learn the stuff, but you have an ultimate calling, duty and responsibility to be faithful to God’s call, not simply to be faithful to what the world says for you,” Jonathan Falwell said. “Don’t allow your journey to get sidetracked and don’t allow your journey and life to fall victim to the noise and the distraction that is everywhere.”

The first convocation finished with a conversation between Pastor Nasser and Dr. Keith Anderson, executive director of student health and wellness, who briefly overviewed the university’s COVID-19 rules, guidelines and protocol for students and faculty.

Hattie Troutman is the editor-in-chief of the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @hattrout