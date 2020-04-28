Jerry Falwell Library Hosts Virtual De-Stress week

While students prepare for finals week, the Jerry Falwell Library works to help make things easier for students with De-Stress Week, even during remote learning.



Past De-Stress Weeks have included therapy dogs, snacks and crafts for students who drop by the library to take a study break. This year, in light of COVID-19, De-Stress Week will be virtual.



This semester’s theme, “Bee Well and De-Stress Online,” is from April 29 to May 5 and will be conducted through the Library’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.



Virtual events this semester include a candy guessing game, coloring, two days of “cuteness therapy” and more, according to the library’s website.



The outreach librarian at the library, Hannah Lowder, said once Liberty moved all classes to online, the library knew it still wanted to host De-Stress Week, though in a different form.



“De-Stress Week is one of our big events throughout the semester and I think it’s something students look forward to at the end of the semester,” Lowder said. “We knew we didn’t want to just have nothing. Since everything with the university is being moved online, we just brainstormed ways that we could bring some of these activities online.”



Lowder said she encourages students to follow the library on their social media platforms so they will not miss out on the giveaways, encouraging Bible verses and at home craft tips, among other opportunities.



The time with puppies is a favorite amongst students, so virtual De-Stress Week will be keeping the event, just in online form.



“People are always excited about the therapy dogs, so we’re having an activity called ‘cuteness therapy’ where we’ll be posting pictures of past therapy dogs and cute animals and pets and encouraging students to post their own so we can re-post them as well,” Lowder said.



Ashlynn Barber is a junior at Liberty who is planning on participating in virtual De-Stress Week.



“I think it will be very fun and sort of a distraction, but in a good way, not to procrastinate,” Barber said.



The planning process for De-Stress Week usually begins two months into the semester. The events this semester were already planned, but had to change when the decision was made to move classes to a virtual format. The library had two weeks to alter the activities to a digital format.



Lowder said despite the challenges and changes, they still expect de-stress week to be a success.



“We’re hoping like with every de-stress, this is the point where people can stop by the library virtually on social media and take a breath,” Lowder said. “… They can just take a break, de-stress, reset their mind and go back to the tasks they’re working on to finish up the semester. Hopefully it will bring a smile to people’s faces and help them relax and reset and refocus; we will be happy with that.”



Students can follow the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LibertyULibrary.

Brittany Slaughter is a News reporter. Follow her on Twitter @BSlaughterReal