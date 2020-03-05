The democratic primary narrows to two candidates as Joe Biden takes Super Tuesday by storm

Former vice president Joe Biden remains the front-runner in the Democratic primaries after Super Tuesday, the one-day race across 14 states that awards one-third of the nation’s delegates.

Biden has 565 overall pledged delegates while Sen. Bernie Sanders trails behind with 506 delegates, as of Thursday morning. The numbers will rise as March 3’s votes continue to be counted, according to NBC News.

Of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday to choose the Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November, Biden claimed 10 states, including Virginia, while Sanders won four. Sanders secured California, the state with the most delegates, but Biden dominated the South.

NBC News called the Democratic contest a “two-person race between establishment-friendly moderate Joe Biden and progressive populist Bernie Sanders.”

Elizabeth Warren suspended her campaign Thursday morning and did not announce an endorsement at the time. Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out prior to the Super Tuesday primaries and endorsed Biden.

Following Tuesday’s election, Mike Bloomberg also endorsed Biden, withdrawing his name from the race after spending roughly $550 million on his three-month campaign, according to NY Post.

The next state contests are held March 10 in six states.

Emily Wood is the Editor-in-chief of the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyRWood17