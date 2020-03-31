Liberty University Student Body candidates participate in Q&A before campaigning heats up

Constance Schneider (left) and Joel Thomas

James Nyberg (left) and Corey Jones

As the student body election begins to gear up via social media campaigning and through an online voting format, the three campaigns running for student body president and vice president look to establish their own platforms and visions for Liberty students.

Each campaign answered three questions in regard to their purpose for running and how they plan to create change if elected.

The running mates are: Constance Schneider/Joel Thomas, James Nyberg/Corey Jones and Solomon Cullum/Andrew Looker.

Constance Schneider/Joel Thomas

1. What is your campaign’s mission for Liberty’s student body?

Identity, continuity and community engagement. These three words summarize the vision of our campaign. While there are many perceptions of our school, we desire for our identity to be rooted in our faith in Christ. Everything we do as student leaders must continue Liberty’s goal to train champions for Christ. We want to promote continuity by continuing past successes of SGA and building bridges between administration and students. We want to engage our community through love and service by partnering with LU Serve, city officials and other college campus leadership.

2. Will you change anything from the previous administration? How do you plan to invoke or provide change for students on campus?

We want to have more than a one-year plan. Our goal is to not step in, wipe the slate clean and completely start over. Whether it is by working with Sodexo to improve campus dining, advocating for increased mental health initiatives or heightening engagement within our community, we aim to advance SGA. We will celebrate past victories while planning for future ones.



A high priority of ours is working with other LU departments to realize the potential SGA has for acting as a bridge between the university and students.

3. Why do you want to represent Liberty through these executive positions? What is SGA’s purpose for Liberty?

As we both have extensive SGA experience, we understand that its core purpose is to represent the student body. Liberty’s student body is beautifully diverse — with students from various geographic and cultural backgrounds, differing career and academic interests and distinct gifts and talents. This even includes students we might disagree with, as their voice matters to us.



SGA is the largest student-led organization on campus with the power to enact positive change. Our goal is to make sure students realize this and want to walk alongside us this next year as a unified student body!

James Nyberg/Corey Jones

1. What is your campaign’s mission for Liberty’s student body?

For too long, SGA has been viewed as a popularity contest. Students get elected to positions of authority in SGA, put on a nice suit and then look down upon the very people that they were elected to serve. Our administration is going to change that. We have real policies that are going to improve the Liberty University experience for every student on this campus. In short, our administration is going to implement policies that will increase the value of the Liberty University diploma, ensure that SGA plays a greater role in spiritual life on campus and redefine the SGA experience for all Liberty students. When students cast a vote for Nyberg & Jones, they are really casting a vote for themselves.

2. Will you change anything from the previous administration? How do you plan to invoke or provide change for students on campus?

As our slogan implies, the Nyberg & Jones campaign desires to “Change the DNA of SGA.” Many Liberty students have no interest in interacting with SGA, as their previous experiences with SGA have been demeaning. We are going to implement a three-step plan to change the manner in which students interact with SGA. First, our administration will host town halls once a month with the student body. Second, not only will all students be allowed to enter the SGA offices at any time, they will be encouraged to do so. Third, we are going to create an online portal for Liberty students to anonymously submit tips, advice and criticisms for the executive branch. This three-step plan will culminate (in) an interactive relationship between SGA and the student body.

Unlike past administrations, we will use our platform to take moral stances on moral issues. SGA seldom uses its platform to share Scripture, promote spiritual life events on campus or engage with the student body in a meaningful way. We believe that Christians in positions of authority have the duty to use that platform to advance the interests of Christ. We will unequivocally do so.

3. Why do you want to represent Liberty through these executive positions? What is SGA’s purpose for Liberty?

We want to represent Liberty because, to us, Liberty is more than just a university, it is a beacon of light to the rest of the world. Our campaign has deep reverence for the founding principles of this university, and we hope to preserve those if given the honor of representing the student body.

SGA’s purpose for Liberty is to bridge the gap between the student body and the university administration. Far too often we see students use their SGA platform to burn bridges with the administration. Our job is to mend those burnt bridges so that we can better represent the interests of the student body.



Solomon Cullum/Andrew Looker

1. What is your campaign’s mission for Liberty’s student body?

Our campaign’s mission is improving student life on campus and truly representing the will of the students. Our goals include improving dining options by establishing an In-N-Out Burger, Krispy Kreme and a Chipotle restaurant on campus. We plan to work with the school administration and allow once-a-week open dorm opportunities and reestablish the 70 bus (route). Lastly, our school has risen to national recognition through our sports programs and we are going to invigorate a sports culture on campus by increasing tailgates, giveaways and other sports gatherings to support our athletic programs.

2. Will you change anything from the previous administration? How do you plan to invoke or provide change for students on campus?

Our administration plans to invoke significant improvements by directly working alongside Liberty’s leadership, especially President (Jerry) Falwell. This effort will allow my Cabinet to effectively accomplish the mission that we have set forth and have an immediate impact. We believe that the current SGA structure is ineffective and does not represent the student body.



We will be an administration of action that stands boldly to fulfill our promises to the students.

3. Why do you want to represent Liberty through these executive positions? What is SGA’s purpose for Liberty?

We are proud to be Liberty students and this passion drives us to want the best for our campus and our students. Through our leadership we can truly symbolize what it means to be champions for Christ. Like Liberty’s mission to always provide the best opportunities, facilities and experiences for the students; we too want to raise the bar so that students have a real voice.



SGA needs to be more than just a way to get CSER credit but truly an organization that impacts the lives of each student in a meaningful way. Promises made should be promises kept!

