Breaking News: Liberty University students leaving dorms will receive $1000 housing credit

Liberty University Student Financial Services announced Friday morning that on-campus students who chose not to return to campus will receive partial housing credit, if the students move out by Saturday, March 28.

According to the announcement, students no longer living in the dorms this semester will receive $1,000 credit toward their on-campus housing costs for the fall 2020 semester.

Graduating seniors will receive the $1,000 credit for the current spring 2020, semester. If there is credit leftover after spring 2020’s charges are processed, it will be refunded to the student.

If a student chooses not to return to Liberty for Fall 2020 or has not decided to leave the residence halls by March 28, they will not receive a credit.

The credit will appear on the eligible student’s accounts on April 30.

Bowman is the opinion editor. Follow her on Twitter.