Annual CPAC draws thousands to rally with America against socialism

Thousands of conservatives gathered in preparation for the November presidential election for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). From Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, political leaders, conservative voices and voters rallied in National Harbor, Maryland, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, minutes outside of Washington, D.C., under the banner of patriotism and American conservatism.

Conservative activists and elected officials spoke at the event, including former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who kicked the event off at the Welcome Reception Wednesday night. The weekend consisted of networking and press opportunities, as dozens of conservative organizations and media outlets represented their bases in designated booths scattered through the convention center.

Other guests included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump. Republican Senator Mitt Romney was disinvited to this year’s CPAC event after voting “guilty” for an article of impeachment in February.

President Trump concluded the event with a visit on Saturday.

America vs. Socialism

The theme of the 2020 CPAC was America vs. Socialism, with an emphasis on the rise of democratic socialism among the Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

The speakers focused on a range of conservative issues, including Israel relations, the Second Amendment, religious freedom and the pro-life cause, but the underlying message emphasized stopping the threat of socialism in America.

Former governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker said he has seen a rise in socialistic ideas, especially among young people, in the past few years.

“The difference and opposite of socialism is freedom,” Walker said. “As long as you don’t hurt the health and safety of your neighbor, which includes the unborn. … Our view is live your own life, pursue your own dream, start your own business… we believe in the individual, the other side believes in the government … at the end, it is about control. We see (socialism) happening right now in Venezuela and we don’t (want) those kinds of politics in America.”

With the increase in leftist influence in social media, Hollywood, textbooks and television, Walker said they must make the case to the next generation that they are about freedom and opportunity.

“I’m amazed actually that more people aren’t socialist when you think of how the deck is stacked against us and what kind of unfair bias there is,” Walker said. “… If we just get a level playing field, if we just get the facts out, we’ll do well.”

Christian Bedell | Liberty Champion

PRESIDENTIAL — President Donald J. Trump joined other conservatives at the 2020 CPAC.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer believes the draw to socialism is due to failure in teaching the next generation capitalistic ideals.

“I think there has been a lack of understanding and explanation of what capitalism is, the importance of entrepreneurship, the American dream,” Spicer said. “I think people have been selling this idea that you can have everything for free that someone else will build it, and it’s just not true.”

The Origin of CPAC

At the time of CPAC’s inception, conservatives were divided and bitter at Watergate and the expectation of political calamity at upcoming congressional elections. CPAC’s original intention was to boost conservative energy and improve the morale of the future as Republicans recovered from the divisive effects of Nixon’s Watergate scandal, according to conservative.org.

The first CPAC event was held in 1974 and was hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU) and leaders of the “New Right” movement. The idea for a conference like CPAC originated in 1963, but the 1964 event was canceled because of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to conservative.org.

Future 40th president and then-governor Ronald Reagan delivered the inaugural keynote speech at the first CPAC event in 1974, branding it as sort of a pilgrimage for concerned conservatives for years to come. Reagan’s speech at CPAC marked the first time he would lay out his vision of America for a national audience, and he would return to this moment years later.

CPAC Now

The Republican party has shifted its trajectory since then, and CPAC is evidence of this. In a party riddled by division, the first CPAC event was held on the cusp of President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal that left the country divided. The Republican party now reveals a different kind of division away from the establishment with the rise in

Trump-era Republicanism.

In a party portrayed as old and outdated, many of the conference attendees were college aged or younger. Liberty University’s College Republicans (CRLU) chapter attends each year and is the largest chapter in the state of Virginia. Chairman of CRLU Nathan Hines attended his fourth CPAC this year and has noticed a shift in culture since attending his first CPAC in 2017.

He said that what he once saw as a conservative conference has turned into a Trump rally. National politics have also made a noticeable shift, which is reflective of the shift of the Republican party in the last few years, according to Hines.

“If we could return, it’s going to take a reset of the system itself in the Republican party,” Hines said. “…When it comes to setting back to the old conservative ideals, it’s going to take a while for the Republican party to re-find its identity … it’s going to take a while to get back to the roots.”

Hines said the type of speaker has changed in the past few years and certain conservative organizations no longer attend the four-day conference. The heartbeat of CRLU, however, has not changed, Hines said.

Spicer, however, said he believes Trump did not cause the shift in the Republican party.

“Trump has taken the party where the people (already) were,” Spicer said. “…I think for a long time the people were there and the party kind of resisted in a way and Trump’s policies is where a lot of these folks kind of were, and that’s why I think they respond so well to him.”

Four days of conversations, speeches and political networking culminated with the president’s visit on Saturday. Red “Make America Great Again” hats and America-inspired outfits were spangled throughout the packed-out Potomac Ballroom, where many people waited since the doors opened at 6 a.m. to hear Trump’s speech scheduled for 3 p.m.

ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp introduced the president, and Trump spoke to a fired-up crowd that applauded, chanted in support and gave standing ovations for him throughout the speech.

Trump criticized the leftist media, the Democratic presidential candidates and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for voting against him, while praising Republicans for banding together in their votes in the House and Senate. He also highlighted the accomplishments of his administration in the past three years through achieving greater national security, securing funds for the southern border wall and improving the economy.

“The United States of America will always march on to victory. The United States is thriving like never before. And ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come,” Trump said to close his speech.

Before leaving the stage, Trump hugged and kissed the American flag on stage, mouthing the words, “I love you, baby.”

Wood is the editor-in-chief. Follow her on Twitter.