Previewing the Taste of Nations event that will allow students to eat foods from 22 countries

Students will have an opportunity to travel around the world without leaving the Vines Center on Feb. 28 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Taste of Nations event hosted by the International Student Center (ISC) to share diversity in the yummiest way possible.

This will take place during Global Focus Week and will follow the Parade of Nations at Convocation earlier in the day.

The Taste of Nations will feature food from 22 different countries. For each country, there will be a student lead coordinator of a team making one or two meals to represent their country. Alongside the international students, missionary kids (MKs) will also help prepare the meals.

This event is not only for Liberty University students, staff and faculty, but will also be open to the whole Lynchburg community. The event has previously hosted around 1,500-2,000 guests and will be held in the Vines Center for the first time this year.

Tunya Pannell, the operations coordinator for the ISC, has coordinated the event for nine years. For Pannell, this event is for sharing fellowship.

“Just getting to see people enjoy the food, it just brings a smile to my face to see people come in and ask questions. So, it’s really not just asking questions about the food, but about where our students are from and a little bit about the traditions and their culture as well,” Pannell said.

LU praise, Libertad, Bato and a family from Congo, will perform.

Jonathan Herrera will represent El Salvador at his table. Herrera has been preparing for this since October. Some El Salvadorian foods will be pupusas and green mangos.

“It gives me so much joy to be able to share a little bit about my country and also learn from other countries. For me, diversity is not just food,” Herrera said. “Diversity is a way of thinking and not just a way that we look. And I just like to celebrate the fact that God made us different.”

Herrera hopes to answer attendees’ questions and bring clarity to what has happened in his country in the last few years, saying El Salvador has seen a lot of violence in its past but has seen growth through a change in government.

“Through my food, I want to share that great news to the world. That yes, we have been struggling a lot in El Salvador, but now it’s time where we are starting to build the country, and I’m very excited about that and want to let the people know that,” Herrera said.

Students interested in going can find more information about the event through the LU Serve website. No registration is needed to attend.

