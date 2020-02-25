Office of Equity and Inclusion wraps up African American History Month with “Soul: Night of the Arts”

The Office of Equity and Inclusion wrapped up African American History Month by celebrating Afrocentric culture Friday Feb. 21 at Soul: Night of the Arts.

This event hosted artists and art pieces, ranging from paintings to on-stage performances, all by Liberty students. Artists performed original songs and poems, and some performed pieces that inspired them to keep moving forward in their creative endeavors.

Senior Adwoa Tawiah shared her appreciation for the event and why she attended.

“It’s an opportunity to see different expressions of black art and just celebrate black culture here at Liberty,” Adwoa said. “I also really just appreciate what the Office of Equity and Inclusion does.”

Photo by Rachel McClamroch – Liberty Champion

The event, which took place in the Montview Alumni Ballroom, featured many different art pieces by students, including an installment called “Rap and Paint,” which displayed paintings students created while listening to hip-hop music.

The performances started off with singer Joseph Brown performing his song “Oxygen.” Brown, Alpha, Creed and J. Rico each performed two to three original songs, showcasing their musical writing capabilities.

Other student artists included Matt McPherson, Atlas and Bettina Ross. They performed original pieces of thought-provoking poetry and spoken word. A College for a Weekend attendee named Jasmine delivered a few stanzas for the crowd.

Dance was also featured, and the dance group, ASAD, shook the floor with their movements to music. ASAD received funds collected from the $1 entry fee for attendees. The group will use those funds to purchase shirts for their upcoming fashion show.

The attendance for the event reached over 300, which filled up the Alumni Ballroom.

Director of Diversity Retention Quan McLaurin and Director of Divisional Communications David Shinkle, both of the Devision for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said they were delighted with the turnout for the event.

“We saw people come out tonight from all corners of the university,” Shinkle said. “We’re always excited to celebrate our African American culture, and so pleased to have the Liberty community join in on the celebration.”

Keep an eye on OEI as March is Women’s History Month. Most notably, they are working with the Career Center and SGA to host the Limitless Women’s Summit March 11 at the Center for Music & Worship Arts Concert Hall. For more information about OEI, visit Liberty.edu/oei.

Ellis is a Feature reporter for the Liberty Champion. Follow him on Twitter @dnaieltyler

Photo by Rachel McClamroch

Photo by Rachel McClamroch

Photo by David Shinkle