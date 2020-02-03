Liberty’s only Catholic club works to bring community and clarify misconceptions

Although Liberty University was founded by a Baptist pastor, Liberty’s religious diversity continues to grow with the size of the school every year, including the Catholic student population.

Three years ago, a new club application was sent to the Student Government Association clubs director, looking for approval for the school’s first Catholic club. After two years, the club was admitted into the SGA-sponsored clubs creating Catholic Campus Ministries (CCM).

According to the SGA Clubs Director Alexa Whaley, all interested student groups must fill out a new club application form, including signatures from an agreed upon Liberty faculty advisor and students who want to see the club become official. Once Whaley signs off on the club, the application moves to the student body president’s desk before it makes it into the hands of Dr. Mark Hine, senior vice president of student affairs, who gives the final approval for clubs.

Anna Lulis, president of CCM, said current SGA Speaker of the House Christopher Thomas Porter advocated for the group when it tried to become an official club on campus.

“Our goal and purpose is to have a community for Catholic students and be a voice for Catholicism on campus,” Lulis said. “I know there is a lot of misconceptions, so when people come to us and figure out what we believe and how we worship, it really breaks down barriers.”

Since gaining official club status, Lulis said the group has been able to grow and educate students on Catholic beliefs, welcoming anyone who is interested to their weekly gatherings and monthly events.

“Sometimes people for some reason don’t picture us as Christians, and we really want to be an educational resource and clarify misconceptions people have and say, ‘We are Christians, come to us and let’s have dialogue about differences and small things within our faith,’” Lulis said.

CCM meets weekly and works alongside other clubs that share some of the same interests. Recently, CCM partnered with Liberty’s Students for Life club and the Falkirk Center to help send over 100 students to Washington D.C. for the national March for Life.

Every Monday, CCM holds a Bible study where the group’s student chaplain Neal McCaffrey leads the 25-35 students in attendance. If attendees have further questions or want to learn more about the club, Lulis said they hold office hours in the Jerry Falwell Library every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. On Thursdays, the club hosts a prayer night held in the SGA office also led by McCaffrey.

Creating a community for Catholic students at Liberty stands at the core for the club. Lulis said before hearing about CCM, she felt very lonely without a community around her that could understand her Catholic beliefs.

Photo Provided

TABLING — CCM set up a table to promote their club to the student body, getting Catholic students connected to their community.

“I had encounters that were negative that made me feel like I was the only Catholic on campus and no one would understand my faith,” Lulis said. “I was ecstatic when I heard about the club because someone would understand what I believe and where I was coming from.”

Lulis joined the club her sophomore year and now leads the club as president, helping organize events and carry on the mission of the club. Lulis said she hopes people see the Catholic ministry as a resource.

“Overall, it is educating people fundamentally who we are, what do we stand for, what is our faith,” Lulis said. “We encourage people to attend events and be fascinated with it, and if they do have questions about Catholicism, they can ask us and get clarification.”

CCM hosts about three denominational discussions every month, hoping people can come and discuss theological differences and leave the event with clarification on why Catholics believe what they do.

Last semester, they hosted a denominational discussion about salvation, inviting the apologetics president to come and speak alongside Lulis. Lulis said the crowd was split between half Protestants and half Catholics who were interested in learning more about the Catholic view on salvation along with the role of purgatory.

“Fundamentally, do we believe that Jesus is Lord and Savior, absolutely — but small theological differences make us need to have a voice and share what Catholics believe and be a place where students can build a community with fellow Catholics on campus,” Lulis said.

Their next denominational event is Tuesday, Feb. 4, where they will discuss how Catholics view saints. CCM also plans on sending members to the Summit Retreat this spring where college-aged Catholics from all across Virginia meet for a weekend conference.

Due to various theological differences, Lulis said they have received mixed reactions from people since starting the club three years ago. While promoting the club in the Montview Student Union, some people come up and encourage the voice CCM creates for Catholic students while others make negative comments, according to Lulis.

“With the support of people on campus who aren’t Catholic but want to help, we have seen our club be able to grow and barriers break down between Catholics and Protestants,” Lulis said.

Troutman is the news editor. Follow her work on Twitter.