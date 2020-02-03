Column: The Emily Angle – Our hope is in Jesus Christ, not America

A glance at the electoral college map from the 2016 election reveals a varied sea of red and blue states.

We view the U.S. in 2020 as one of the most divided periods of its existence, but history begs to differ. Like a diamond under pressure or gold in the furnace, America has been through fire in its less than 250-year life span. Our country has endured the pain of a civil war, two world wars, a depression and intense social and civil division.

As we approach a series of pivotal elections in November, we clearly see the divided state of our democracy. However, in very few places around the world could people of so many backgrounds and beliefs coexist under the same star-spangled flag. With such diversity, debate and division will

inevitability result.

The House of Representatives recently impeached President Donald Trump with a vote of 230-197 for Article I and 229-198 for Article II, according to Politico. The Senate voted not to call more witnesses to testify against Trump with a narrow vote of 51-49, ultimately drawing the third presidential impeachment trial in American history to a close. The Senate will make the final vote Wednesday, Feb. 5.

After the Iowa caucuses Monday night, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union Tuesday to address the nation and seek unification in the midst of one of the most tumultuous times of his presidency.

The very establishment of the U.S. resulted from the concept of “E pluribus Unum: Out of many, one.” With that motto in mind, people from various backgrounds and beliefs have the unique ability to come together under one banner to rally for the welfare of the United States of America.

America began as sort of a social experiment. Our founders, who differed vastly in view and opinion, purposefully designed the young nation in this way so ideas could thrive and even the minority could have a voice. America is the product of intense debate and overwhelming compromise, and decisions today are still met with the same level of passionate discussion.

The very existence of America is established on disunion with the decision to break from the crown of England and form an independent nation established on the principle of liberty. The Continental Congress began to pave the road towards a government with guardrails set in place to prevent tyranny, a government where laws are discussed and debated, considered and reconsidered, in order to deliver on the promise of a government forged by the people and for the people.

The system can be messy and complicated, yet simultaneously beautiful. While we get frustrated with the other side, the fact that we all have our voice represented is still something to be celebrated.

We are the product of a dream to build a free nation founded on the ideal that all men are created equal, endowed with the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are not a homogenous echo chamber but a melting pot with differing opinions.

Despite the beauty of the America I love, there will come a day when this country will crumble, as every kingdom established by man will and has already. As optimistic as I am in American ideals, I realize my hope cannot come from the dreams of mankind. America, even at her very best, is a mere shadow of what is to come.

The band Kings Kaleidoscope encompasses the fleeting nature of man’s efforts and the forever hope we have in Christ with theses lyrics, to the tune “Auld Lang Syne:”

“Should nothing of our efforts stand / No legacy survive / Unless the Lord does raise the house / In vain its builders strive.”

I rejoice that America is not our final hope. A kingdom built on the sinking sand of human thought will inevitably fall and only what is built on what is eternal will last. As believers, our hope is not found in America, democracy, a president or the foundation of our founding fathers. Instead, our hope is in Jesus Christ, who promises to return as the King of Kings, topple the enemy and reign in perfect righteousness and justice to establish an eternal Kingdom.

“The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Messiah, and he will reign for ever and ever,” (Revelation 11:15).

Wood is the editor-in-chief. Follow her on Twitter.