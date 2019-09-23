World-renowned musicians made a stop on their tour to perform downtown for crowd at Academy evening event

Postmodern Jukebox, a unique group of about 60 world-traveling singers and musicians, performed at a crowded Academy of Fine Arts Warehouse Sep. 21.

Director of Communications and Marketing Brittany Griffith says the opportunity to have Postmodern Jukebox perform was a strike of luck with the timing being compatible for the Academy’s schedule as well as the groups’. According to Griffith, the group is currently on a “welcome to the 20s” tour. The tour theme of the upcoming decade created the perfect theme for the gala.

Guests had the option to bid on auction items that benefit the Academy’s classes, camps and workshops. The proceeds help fund scholarships that provide opportunities for anyone that would like to attend a program held by the Academy, even if they cannot afford it, according to Special Events and Corporate Rentals Manager Sarah Proctor.

“We have our scholarship appeal, which is really a wonderful program at the Academy,” Proctor said. “We have so many classes and workshops and camps at our Academy. Through the scholarship appeal, we’re able to make sure that all that are interested have the ability to engage in the arts and the programs that the Academy has to offer.”

SING — Members of Postmodern Jukebox dressed in 1920s attire and performed for a cheering crowd.

Auction items included a trip to see “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” on Broadway in New York City with complimentary airfare, Frankie Slaughter artwork plus a trip to Richmond to stay in a hotel, as well as a Lynchburg staycation.

Griffith explained that often people just see the newly renovated building and do not look deeper into what the Academy has to offer. In addition to camps, classes and events, the center participates in community outreach and brings arts opportunities to schools, groups and individuals not just in the area, but in the surrounding counties as well.

“Sometimes people look at the Academy and see the historic theater that was just renovated and that’s really all they see,” Griffith said. “But when you look underneath at who we are, we are the community arts center for everyone. We also have a really intricate and a high level of outreach programs that are bringing the arts to people outside of our area.”