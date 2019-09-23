Ohio representative visited students at a Center for Law and Government event

Warren Davidson, Representative from Ohio, greeted an audience of students at the Center for Law and Government and spoke on how he came to be a politician, despite having no interest in a political career.

He told the attendees he sometimes wonders how he came to the place he is at today, then considers his co-workers.

“I ask myself, ‘How did I get here?’ Then later you look at some of your colleagues and say how did they get here?” Davidson said.

He encouraged his listeners to always do their best in the moment.

“The best recipe for anything is to do the best you can with what you have, where you are right now,” Davidson said. “Not someday. Be excellent at where you’re at right now.”

His wife was on board with the idea of Davidson jumping into the political ring before he was. But after prayer, which he stated as an important factor in all decisions, he decided to join the political world.

“If God’s pointing you in a direction and he’s pointing your spouse in a different direction it may not be God,” Warren advised.

Helms School of Government Dean Robert Hurt felt the visit from Davidson was impactful for students.

“It was an honor to have Congressman Davidson with us last week,” Hurt said. “As we look at the seemingly insurmountable political challenges that face our nation, it is more important than ever for our Liberty students to be able to engage with policy makers at all levels of government.”