Liberty students learn to salsa dance under the stars, Colombian style

The Upper Terrace Freedom Tower glowed brightly from the lights strung overhead. The sound of a band filled the air as students excitedly congregated.

Global Focus Week (GFW) touched on missions and outreach around the world, but it also taught students how to have a little fun.

Hundreds of students gathered to learn how to Colombian salsa dance under the stars in the open-air terrace behind the Freedom Tower from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Liberty freshman Olivia Wright experienced her first GFW this week and said the Colombian Salsa Dancing event showed her such a rich aspect of Colombian culture outside of the immigration crisis.

Liz Fitch| Liberty Champion SALSA — Liberty wrapped up Global Focus Week with Colombian dance lessons.

A live band serenaded the scene with Spanish-style music as the instructor taught the crowd how to move and step like a salsa dancer, encouraging the crowd to add their own flavor to their salsa dance to make it their own.

The instructor from Zabor Dance said that salsa dancing originated in New York City, contrary to what most would believe. He also said that the style of salsa dancing varies drastically depending on the country.

Energy reverberated from the scene as couples danced and friends laughed. The dancers enjoyed popcorn as well as Colombian-inspired soda and candy.

Coming in with no prior experience, Wright said she and her friends, along with everyone else, left the event as better salsa dancers.