Weddings at LU provides a variety of venues around Lynchburg for the big day

A wedding is one of the most memorable days of a bride and groom’s life. As the “ring by spring” pressures approach, so is finding the perfect fairytale wedding venue.

For those looking to tie the knot in a beautiful location, Weddings at LU has many gorgeous wedding venues for ceremonies and receptions. According to Weddings at LU Manager Bekah Kinne, not only can these spaces be booked for weddings but they can also be reserved for larger occasions.

“We love hosting women’s ministries, Bible study events, rehearsal dinners, bridal or baby showers, brother/sister dorm activities and office holiday parties,” Kinne said. “We also have funerals a few times a year.”

Weddings at LU is run through Liberty University’s events office. The events office is in charge of booking, coordinating and organizing the logistics of any event planned whether that be weddings or other special occasions. In 2018, Weddings at LU hosted a total of 50 weddings. According to Kinne, the 2019 season is filling up with bookings.

“For 2019 we have 39 weddings booked so far, and we are just now getting started booking weddings for the Fall season,” Kinne said. “We are hoping for 55 weddings this year.”

According to Events Officer Lily Tiday, Weddings at LU

offers venues with different styled atmospheres, allowing brides and grooms to decorate how they choose.

“These event locations are beautiful inside and out and are very affordable,” Tiday said. “The locations are only a 15-minute drive from campus and can be decorated in so many different ways. … It is all that you make of it.”

One wedding venue only a few minutes away from Liberty’s campus on Thomas Road is known as Old Pate Chapel. The chapel, originally built in 1964, was fully renovated and refurbished in 2013. According to Weddings at LU, this venue offers an elegant and graceful space for exchanging

wedding vows.

The guest capacity for this venue holds 400 people and accommodations such as dressing rooms for the bride, bridesmaids, groom, groomsmen, new sound and lighting systems are included with booking of the

location.

Located right next to the Old Pate Chapel is The Bottling Co. Reception Hall, which holds 200-250 guests. This venue is very convenient due to the location of both the ceremony and reception space.

“I adore the Bottling Co. because not many people have been there before and I love seeing their reactions to how beautiful the space is,” Kinne said. “It is a hidden gem in a sense.”

This reception hall offers bridal parties and their guests a charming vintage-styled ambiance. This venue has rich hardwood floors, a wide variety of tables, gold Chiavari chairs, built-in screens, projectors, sound systems and a spacious kitchen.

The Worley Chapel, located on campus, is newly renovated. Brides can enjoy walking down the aisle in this historic campus landmark, ready to say “I do.” This prayer chapel, which holds 100 people, provides guests with an intimate setting for the bride and groom’s romantic day. This chapel includes dressing room areas for the bridal party and has built-in automated sound systems.

Anri Kemp, a junior at Liberty, is tying the knot with her future husband in a few short weeks. She has chosen both the Worly Chapel and The Bottling Co. Reception Hall to celebrate her memorable day. According to Kemp, she heard about these wedding venues through a girl on her dorm hall who plans to get married at Old Pate Chapel.

“I chose to go with Weddings at LU because they offered various services that other venues in the area didn’t,” Kemp said. “I am getting married on May 14, 2019.”

For more information about Weddings at LU future married couples can visit the webpage or contact Weddings at LU Manager Bekah Kinne. Brides and grooms can contact them through their events@liberty.edu or by phone (434) 592-3511.

