LU student and current Miss Richmond proceeds to Miss Virginia competition

Mia Nelson whispers a prayer as she finishes tying her ballet slippers. Smoothing out her dress, she takes a deep breath and peeks behind the heavy velvet curtain, watching her competitor play Fur Elise on the grand piano. The musician finishes, curtsying to deafening applause.

As the competitor returns backstage, the women offer each other encouraging smiles.

Nelson looks out into the audience and spots the panel of judges. The lights seem blinding, but she has never felt more clear-headed.

The announcer calls her name for the talent section of the pageant, and she repeats a tiny mantra to herself: “Be still and know that he is God.”

She smiles and struts to the dance floor.

Although being judged is a challenge, Nelson's faith shines through as she uses her platform to uplift girls.



While some actively avoid the spotlight, Nelson has never had any qualms about the attention. Since her freshman year of high school, she has sauntered across stages, served her community, and tried to show the love of Christ in front of judges.

A Georgia native, Nelson won local pageants before being crowned Miss Kennesaw’s Outstanding Teen, her first competition in the Miss American

organization.

Now, she has her eyes on the prize. She will be competing in the Miss Virginia pageant this June — and if she wins that, she will go on to compete for the title of Miss America.

As nerve-wracking as this competition is, Nelson has faith that she is doing the job for which she was created. Like the original pageant queen, Esther of the Old Testament, perhaps Nelson was also created “for such a time as this.”

“This is what the Lord has called me to do, whether I win or not,” Nelson said. “My whole goal is to advance God’s kingdom and the

gospel.”

God has kept her humble throughout the process. With every win and loss, every victory and setback, Nelson is reminded of her purpose. She loves winning, but her job — and the job of Miss Virginia — is to

serve others.

“I want to live out the job of Miss Virginia every day of my life,” Nelson said.

It has not always been an easy road. She admits it is quite difficult to be picked apart by people who are literally there to judge her.

However, knowing her identity and relationship with Jesus Christ gives her reassurance, no matter the outcome of each pageant.

Practice makes perfect. The talent section of the competition is worth 50 percent of the overall points, so Nelson rehearses her ballet for several hours every week. She also participates in mock interviews to prepare herself for any questions that could throw her off-kilter. Whoever wins Miss Virginia must have a solid platform that promotes “polished, good character,” according to Nelson. After careful thought and consideration, she decided on her platform.

Nelson’s goal is to show every girl that her identity and value are in Jesus Christ. She hopes to promote a message of acceptance, love, and hope through her actions. She wants to give the Living Water to those who thirst, the “abundant life” to those who are dying.

“I want girls to know that they are beloved and should know their value,” Nelson said. “Every girl is valued, important and indispensable. I want to make that a part of my life every single day.”

Withstanding the pressure of constantly being judged for appearance and heart takes an emotional toll, but Nelson improved from the stress. Pressure, after all, creates diamonds and pearls.

“(Pageanting) makes me better,” Nelson said. “I learn from every competition. It’s a journey of self-discovery, to see how I’ve come

so far.”

In the end, the decision is not in her hands. All she can do is “let the Lord do his thing.”

Pageanting can be tricky. It is easy to abandon beliefs in favor of what the judges would prefer to hear, but Nelson said the best plan is to be authentic and stand up for personal beliefs. Be open.

Though pageant life can be difficult, Nelson said any woman can compete. All a contestant needs are thick skin and a desire to make a difference. Integrity, courage and perseverance are all helpful

qualities.

More than anything, Nelson wants to be used for the glory of God. She stressed that it is ultimately not about the crown and praise. Rather, it is about what she can do to serve her community.

“I truly want people to know how valued they are,” Nelson said.

To keep her head and priorities straight, Nelson says a sacrificial prayer: “Lord, if it ever becomes about me, take it away.” She wants nothing to do with it if God is not at the forefront. Even if he does take it away, she knows he has bigger and better plans in store.

“This is beyond me,” Nelson said. “Even if I don’t win a title, I’ll walk away with friends. I can spread my platform. My actions have an eternal impact, whether I win

or not.”

The Miss Virginia pageant will be held June 16-22 at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts at Liberty University.