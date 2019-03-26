Track & field transitions from indoor to outdoor season

With spring in the air, the Liberty University track and field team recently transitioned from its indoor to outdoor season. Liberty Flames fans are anticipating that this spring awakening will continue to bring success.

Paul Carmany, the sports information director for the team, said he is hopeful the team will be just as successful outdoors as they were indoors.

“At the conference level, the team has an advantage during the outdoor season because there are more events contested and Liberty can better utilize its overall team strength,” Carmany said. “Some of the events which are only contested outdoors (discus, javelin, 10K) are some of the Flames stronger events as a team.”

The team prepares a little differently for the outdoor season by tweaking its training and practice rituals to adjust to Lynchburg’s weather, which can be rainy and uncooperative.

“You have to watch the weather forecast a lot more to determine which days will be best to practice certain events,” Carmany said. “Wind plays a significant role in certain events outdoors, especially the sprints, jumps and discus. If the wind direction and intensity changes during a particular event, it can make a major impact on the outcome.”

Georgia native thrower Chelsea Igberaese discovered the world of track and field in high school. While the life of a college athlete can be fast-paced and challenging at times, she said she is excited for this outdoor season and cannot wait to see what it brings for her and her teammates.

“Growing up in Georgia we didn’t really have indoor track since the weather was so nice all the time, so I definitely prefer the outdoor season,” Igberaese said. “It’s where it all started for me. Playing outdoors has helped me grow to where I am now as an athlete.”

Freshman Sam Mastro is one of the most recent throwers to be added to the team. He discovered his love for the sport in middle school and has not looked back since.

“While I was lucky enough to have some schools look at me, it was Liberty that was always on my radar,” Mastro said. “I just love the atmosphere that this place offers and obviously our amazing facilities are unlike any other school.”

Carmany said Liberty’s rivals remain the same even with the outdoor transition.

“Within the ASUN Conference, the men’s team’s biggest rival is Kennesaw State and the women’s team’s biggest rival is Jacksonville,” Carmany said. “The Kennesaw State women will probably be a little stronger outdoors than they were indoors, so they could be in the mix too.”

Carmany is confident in the skills of Liberty’s track and field team and remains optimistic about the team’s upcoming outdoor performances.

“The Flames are somewhat unique in aiming to have strong competitors in every event,” Carmany said. “Many other teams focus on being strong in certain areas (sprints, distance, throws, etc.) but have weak spots on their team. Liberty’s overall team strength and depth helps the Flames succeed outdoors where there are so many different events contested.”

The Flames will next compete at the Texas Relays at the University of Texas. The meet will take place Thursday through Saturday, March 28-30, while another portion of the team will be competing at NC State for the Raleigh Relays Friday and Saturday.