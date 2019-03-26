Students submit films to Student Activities’ upcoming Film Festival March 28-29

What does it take to enter a film festival?

A script, 12 people and a dog.

Jonah Cuazzo, a cinematic arts major at Liberty University, is no stranger to filmmaking. Cuazzo has written and directed several films, but he has been waiting all semester for his newest film to debut at the Film Fest, hosted by Student Activities Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29.

His film “Sound of Wolves” is filled with biblical symbolism, even down to the name of the protagonist, whose name is Christian. The film is about a man trying to keep his secrets hidden away from the world, tussling with the growing fear and anxiety in his head and heart as his sin and secrets spin out of control. He fears the monster inside of his heart — a monster he will actually become.

The Christian symbolism in the story dives into the heart of sin nature and the futility of battling it in one’s own strength.

“Everyone has a struggle within them, something they want to keep in the closet,” Cuazzo said. “Man hides his sin in the closet. There is something in him that he doesn’t want others to know. What is something other people can see? A monster.”

Even though the premise seems dark, Cuazzo insists it has a silver lining. It is not a horror movie — rather, it is more like

a fairytale.

Students put in hours of work to produce a short film for the festival. (Photo by Kacey Huffty)

The movie had a dream team for production, Cuazzo said. The crew took two days to film, with one day devoted solely to the ending. The ending had to be perfect to encapsulate the message the writers were trying to convey.

Most of the scenes had to be at night for the dramatic elements, but sometimes the crew had to nab golden hour (before sunset) to get perfect lighting for the animals. Humans could film at any time, but the canine crew member was a bit finnicky, Cuazzo said.

“You can’t stick Christmas lights on a dog,” Cuazzo joked.

Although filming is hard work, Cuazzo enjoys the thrills and bonding moments with his friends.

“We wanted to go out and do something,” Cuazzo said. “We wanted to make a movie.”

Wonsung Novalis, a professor in the cinematic arts department, is one of the judges for the festival. Specializing in editing, he has a high standard for the movies he will watch. He said filmmakers should keep the plot centralized and hook the audience via emotion.

“I look for story and emotion first, and then various technical skill and breakdowns,” Novalis said. “I watch the camerawork and the post-editing job. Mostly, does the story resonate with me? Does it ring a bell emotionally?”

He hopes the filmmakers use class experience to assist their work. If they have utilized their strengths and tricks learned in class, then they should produce some good work.

“This festival is an opportunity for storytellers … to challenge themselves and showcase their work so other people can see it and see what they are capable of,” Novalis said. “It is good experience, exposure and a great community activity.”

Cuazzo hopes his film wins the competition, but he knows the real prize is creating something to be proud of. Filming is not easy, but he thinks it is worth it.

“All it takes is determined friends, a story, and a lot of guts,” Cuazzo said.