Softball wins two games in one day in double header against Lipscomb at home

The Liberty Flames softball team completed a doubleheader sweep of the Lipscomb Bisons with a dominating 7-1 victory Saturday March 23 in the second game of the day.

The Flames took down the Bisons 4-1 in the first game behind Julia DiMartino’s strong pitching performance.

The victory was a confidence booster for the Flames, who rebounded from their 1-0 loss to the fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers Tuesday, March 19. The Flames pitching controlled the game, with senior Chase Cassady producing a spectacular performance in the circle, surrendering one run on four hits. With that outing, her season ERA drops to 1.91, the third best on the team.

Liberty Coach Dot Richardson praised Cassady for her performance, a mainstay for the Flames since opening day.

Senior pitcher Chase Cassady winds up vs. Lipscomb. Ryan Klinker | Liberty Champion

“In the sport of softball, the key is pitching, you have to have something strong in the circle,” Richardson said. “That’s the type of pitching we have, some of the top in the country. It’s nice to be able to see Chase to come out and do as well as she did.”

In the first inning, Cassady threw two strikeouts on six straight strikes, and was one pitch away from throwing an immaculate inning. However, Bisons designated player Jordan Fortel forced a full count, and then hammered the ensuing pitch over the centerfield fence to give Lipscomb a 1-0 lead.

However, Chase maintained her composure, and proceeded to earn a complete-game victory. She threw seven innings, striking out eight Bisons and only walking one.

Richardson gave credit to Cassady for her mental toughness after that first-inning hiccup.

“It was really exciting to see Chase have composure, and to finish through like she did,” Richardson said.

Following that incident, the Flames offense quickly came alive. In the third inning, centerfielder Jasmeen Click reached on an error, and second baseman Amber Bishop drove her in to tie the game at 1-1. On the next at-bat, third baseman Jaclyn Amader stroked a 2-run home run to left field to increase the lead to 3-1, which the Flames would not relinquish.

But perhaps the most exciting play came on the defensive side. In the fourth inning, Lipscomb’s Fortel hit a grounder towards the middle to Amber Bishop, who extended her glove to her right, scooped up the ball and fired a dart across her body to record the out. The Flames defense erupted, cheering on the stellar play.

No one was more excited than Amber Bishop’s twin sister and first baseman Autumn Bishop.

Freshman Kara Cametto gets a base hit against Lipscomb.

Ryan Kliner | Liberty Champion

“I think it was the best play I’ve ever seen her make,” Autumn Bishop said. “She does it all the time in practice, but it looked really good today. I hope to

see it on ESPN.”

Autumn Bishop also tallied one hit and two RBIs, and said that the Flames combination of intangibles, offense and defense produced the victory.

“We just played with a joy and a passion for the game today, and it was so fun,” Bishop said. “The energy was high, our pitchers brought it, the bats were hot.”

The Flames weekend ended Sunday March 24 when they fell to Lipscomb 7-2. The Lady Flames will return to action Wednesday, March 27 at 4 p.m.