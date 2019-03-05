Lynchburg Bridal Show will bring everything wedding to Liberty campus Sunday, March 17

For a second year, the Lynchburg Greater Virginia Bridal Show will return to Liberty University’s campus Sunday, March 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the LaHaye Multi-Purpose Center.

One of several annual shows held by Virginia Bride Magazine around the state, the event will boast over 40 vendors, including photographers, DJs, wedding planners, caterers, wedding cake bakers and hair and makeup artists.

The show is open to both Liberty students and the community.

Photo provided

GLAMOUR — Vendors offered discounts to brides at the 2018 event.

“Someone planning a wedding can come to this bridal show and leave with pretty much their entire wedding taken care of,” Angeline Frame, owner of Virginia Bride Magazine, said. “The important thing is that people get to meet these vendors in person … and see their work.”

Attendees will watch a few demonstrations at the show from vendors like a musical quartet and dance instructors. There will also be a fashion show with gowns trending in 2019.

“(However), the main focus of the show is having the vendors there to display, so people can connect with them,” Frame said.

People can also save money on wedding vendor costs at the show.

“The other big reason people come to the show is they know they can not only save time by finding all of their vendors in one place, but they can also save a lot of money,” Frame said.

Attendees will be able to save money on vendors because many vendors offer discounts for booking the vendor either during the show or a certain length of time afterward. Many of the vendors are local to Lynchburg or the surrounding area, but some vendors, like photographers or DJs,

also travel.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in door prizes or a grand prize. This year, the prize will be an eight-day, exotic honeymoon in one of a handful of locations, including Europe, the Caribbean or Hawaii. Attendees must be present to win.

While door prizes will not be announced until the day of the show, Frame said in the past, vendors at similar shows from the magazine have offered prizes like makeup baskets, spa gift cards or a free stay at a resort venue.

Virginia Bride Magazine has been producing bridal shows all over Virginia for 17 years. While the magazine does an annual show in Roanoke, several of those vendors lived in Lynchburg and had asked for a Lynchburg show.

Photo provided

“We looked at the market and decided strategically that having a show there on campus would be great because you do have a lot of college students that get engaged in the spring, right before college graduation,” Frame said. “And obviously Liberty is such a well-known entity in Lynchburg that we wanted to partner with them.”

Virginia Bride Magazine partners with Liberty’s wedding department, Weddings at LU, to put on the bridal show. Weddings at LU also co-sponsors the show.

Frame encouraged people attending the show to plan on arriving early and making an afternoon of it. She also suggested bringing pre-printed stickers with name and contact information to make it easier to sign up for vendors.

Admission to the show is $10 at the door, and more information is available at vabridemagazine.com/shows. Students interested in helping with the show can contact Frame at publisher@vabridemagazine.com.