Live Healthy Liberty event teaches students the truth about dieting trends

If there is something weird in your grocery list …

Who you gonna call? Foodbusters!

If it is something weird, and it won’t look good …

Who you gonna call? Foodbusters!

Campus dietician Rachel Sanders tore down popular food myths at the Foodbusters event, set up by the Live Healthy Liberty Coalition Feb. 28. Rather than use a proton pack, however, she used her own knowledge and expertise — and a well-structured PowerPoint presentation.

The seminar was planned to bring awareness to NEDA week — National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 3. The goal was “to discuss nutrients and current dietary trends … to separate fact from fiction as it relates to what we should be eating,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Bethany Kocik| Liberty Champion FACT? — Campus dietician Rachel Sanders addressed nutrition misconceptions.

In the seminar room above Argo Tea, Sanders debunked the most popular myths about diets and food sensitivities. Some of the myths included, “Carbs make you fat,” “Detox cleanses are good,” “Vegan diets are the healthiest diets,” and “Eating healthy is too expensive.”

To debunk the myth about carbohydrates, Sanders referred to the food pyramid. Grains, which make up the majority of carbohydrates, make up a substantial portion of the suggested daily meal. She said every food group should be eaten in moderation, but if “a diet excludes a whole food group, there should be a red flag.”

Sanders gave evidence against the myth about detox cleanses, perhaps one of the most popular diet fads. A long-time favorite of Hollywood celebrities and fitness gurus, this diet is often used to “clean out” the body of toxins before starting a long-term diet. Sanders quickly debunked that theory by telling the audience that the human body has detox organs already in place, such as the kidneys and liver.

“The bottom line is, our bodies don’t need our help to detox themselves,” Sanders said.

The latest diet trend is veganism. Sanders said that veganism and vegetarianism is totally healthy — as long as the participants get all the nutrients they need. Particularly in America, meat is generally the basis of the average meal, when vegetables should be getting more of the plate. As a result, Sodexo is working to be “plant forward” in meal prep in the future.

Bethany Kocik| Liberty Champion

HEALTHY — Students gained knowledge into finding nutritious food that is inexpensive.

The last myth affects pocketbooks more than bodies. While some protein powders and health bars can be pricey, Sanders said that the basics of a healthy meal are quite inexpensive. Rice, tuna and raw vegetables are healthy basics that are very cheap at the grocery store.

It is “easier than ever” for people to be eating healthy, Sanders said. She said that much awareness has been brought to dietary needs that it is now commonplace to see restaurants and stores supplying gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options. Sanders put the individual in the driver’s seat as far as making healthier diet choices.

“Good nutrition is not rocket science,” Sanders said. “A good knowledge base, research and advice are the keys.”

More information about healthy living can be found through the Student Health Center and Wellness Initiatives page on Liberty’s website.