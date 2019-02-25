Liberty University to host Conservative Political Action Conference March 1

The Conservative Political Action Conference will pack out venues across the country, including the Vines Center, March 1 to honor American heroes, including veterans, current military and first-responders.

“The very best part of Liberty University is its dedication to serving others. Liberty prides itself in honoring and serving our nation’s heroes both locally and nationally,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. said.

FULL CIRCLE — Tim Lee is a friend of Liberty and will close out CPAC.

Liberty will join Colorado Christian University and Pepperdine University as satellite locations, each stemming from the main event in Washington D.C. Liberty’s CPAC is focused on showcasing the great men and women who serve in the military or put themselves in harm’s way for others.

“Honoring our veterans is one thing we can all come together and agree on — regardless of political affiliation, ideological differences, or religion,” Falwell said.

CPAC at Liberty is planned to be a seamless event, meaning students arriving to Convocation will be greeted by a live stream of Vice President Mike Pence speaking from D.C., plunging students into the all-day program. Convocation will be discussion style, where Donald Trump Jr. will sit down with a panel.

Gary Sinise, the actor who played Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump, will honor veterans, current military service members and their families. Sinise is the founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which aims to develop support programs and events to honor and serve military families and first responders.

“We’ve gone all out to invite our local veterans and military to come to this event — and we’re going to let these special guests know that we love and honor them for what they’ve done to defend our freedom,” Falwell said.

CPAC at Liberty will also host American heroes like Tim Lee, Sergeant Edgar Harrell and Colonel Steve Chealander.

The event will also honor pastor Rob McCoy of Calvary Chapel, who also serves as Mayor of Thousand Oaks. The Thousand Oaks community was devastated by a fire and then on Nov. 13, 2018, when a man gunned down 13 people at Borderline Bar and Grill.

Popular conservative voices like U.S. Representative Ben Cline, Gina Loudon, Sean Spicer, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Liberty Law student Autumn Johnson will speak at different segments throughout the day at Liberty.

BOOKED — Gary Sinise will speak at CPAC at 4:20 p.m. March 1.

“I am excited about our event with CPAC on Friday,” former U.S. Representative and Executive Director of Liberty’s Center for Law & Government Robert Hurt said. “Liberty strives to prepare our students to be better citizens at a time when good citizenship seems to be more critical than ever, and this is a great opportunity for them to hear directly from a star-studded lineup of leaders about the fundamental principles that have made — and will continue to make — our country great.”

Prior to Pence’s address Tim Tebow will be on a Skype call with Liberty Champion’s assistant sports editor, Jacob Couch. Throughout the day, Christian musician Zachary Radcliff will

perform.

“I am so excited for this event — and even more excited to hear from some of our nation’s heroes,”

Falwell said.

Registration for CPAC at Liberty is open to the public, and those interested in attending should register by visiting www.liberty.edu/cpac.

SPEAKER — Edgar Harrell will speak at CPAC.



