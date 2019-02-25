Letter from President Jerry Falwell invites students to CPAC event March 1

Dear Students,

Here at Liberty University, we talk a lot about how we should show honor to the heroes who have sacrificed to

defend our nation and our freedoms.

Over 30,000 of you are either active military or come from an active military family. You know firsthand the sacrifices that are made.

There are many ways to show honor to heroes throughout the year. But Friday, March 1, Liberty is making it really easy to do so.

We are one of three universities, along with Pepperdine and Colorado Christian, to be chosen as a satellite location for this year’s CPAC, an event dedicated to hosting conservative speakers from around the country.

Politics is downstream from culture. So we’ve put together several speakers who will lead us in “Honoring Our Heroes.”

And we’ve gone all out to invite our local veterans and military to come to this event. We’re going to let these special guests know that we love and honor them for what they’ve done to defend our freedom.

And how are we going to do that? By being there. By being in the Vines Center for the day. They’ll see firsthand that the next generation loves the same great America that they were willing to lay down their life for.

The event is free and open to the public. We decided to just give the event away to you and to our community.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 10 a.m.

Guests will include Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Donald Trump, Jr., former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, actor Gary “Lt. Dan” Sinise, Colonel Steven Chealander, and Sergeant Edgar Harrell, a World War II veteran and one of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis.

And that’s just a few of the people hitting our stage.

The very best part of Liberty is its dedication to serving others. Liberty prides itself in honoring and serving our nation’s heroes both locally and nationally.

Honoring our veterans is one thing we can all come together and agree on — regardless of political affiliation, ideological differences or religion.

President Jerry Falwell

I am so excited about this event — and even more excited to hear from some of our nation’s heroes.

I implore the student body and faculty to come out to this event and show our veterans just how much Liberty loves and respects those who have sacrificed so much.

I hope to see you there!

-President Jerry Falwell

P.S. Classes won’t be canceled. But if you decide to come to this event on Friday instead of going to class, then you’ll be excused. And your professor will also go to extra lengths to make sure you don’t miss anything and that you won’t get behind on your work.