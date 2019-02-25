Christian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic shares testimony at Liberty University’s Convocation Feb 22

Christian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, who was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder resulting in the absence of arms and legs, shared his testimony at the Feb. 22 Convocation.

He shared his testimony with Liberty University students about how God has used his life for God’s glory, even when Vujicic did not know God’s plan.

His parents instilled a strong work ethic in Vujicic from a young age. When he wanted something from the store, his parents told him to earn his own money, so Vujicic began vacuuming the house weekly. He was six.

“The way that my parents raised me up is phenomenal,” Vujicic said. “(It was) only by God’s grace.”

Nick Vujicic speaks in convocation during CFAW weekend on February 22, 2019. (Photo by Jessie Rogers)

Vujicic explained that because of his parents, he was the first disabled person to go to a mainstream school in Australia. He said his mother took the government to court and won.

At the age of 8, Vujicic became depressed, where he would remain for the next four years. At age 10, he attempted suicide, but the thought of the guilt his parents would experience stopped him from following through.

“When I was 8 years old, I did not know that God would have a really good plan, a greater plan,” Vujicic said. “And I had mine.”

His plan was to begin praying that if God was real, that he would give Vujicic arms and legs.

“Does God always say yes to our prayers? No,” Vujicic said. “If God can’t say no to you, then who do you think you are? … There was something greater than giving Nick Vujicic as a child arms and legs miraculously, but (I) couldn’t think of that.”

While Vujicic believes he is being used to be God’s “hands and feet” right now, he said he still has a pair of shoes in his closet in case God says, “Yes.”

“We all have broken pieces,” Vujicic said. “We all are disabled in some sort of way. But when you walk by faith and not by sight, … when you hear the word of God, it is sharper than any two-edged sword.”

Vujicic said the only way to fight the spiritual war is with the word of God. He explained that while everyone has broken pieces, there is no limit to what God can do with those pieces.

“Do you know what hinders us from running as fast as God actually wants us to run? It’s because you want a plan,” Vujicic said. “If you’re waiting for the blueprint for the plan of God in your life, get ready to hear nothing. The moment he tells you his plan is the moment you don’t need as much faith. He commands you to walk by faith, so get comfortable being uncomfortable and depending on him.” More information about Vujicic’s ministry can be found at his website, www.lifewithoutlimbs.org/.