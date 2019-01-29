Liberty Flames D1 Hockey team takes a win versus Rochester College

Fists were flying and tensions ran high during the hockey game Saturday, Jan. 26, versus Rochester College where three Flames and one Warriors player were ejected after a massive fight broke out in the third period.

A dazzling offensive show entertained the large home crowd. The Flames succeeded in winning 9-2 in the second game of the series against Rochester College to secure the two-game sweep.

The Flames jumped out to an early lead with goals from Quinn Ryan and Andy Clarke within the first three minutes of the game.

“It was nice to know we got contributions from different guys, like Andy and Cody Clarke,” Head Coach Kirk Handy said. “They are guys who work hard in every practice and every game for us and both were rewarded with scoring tonight.”

What started to look like a possible blowout was made a close game once again when Rochester College scored just seven seconds into a powerplay early in the first period to make the score 2-1.

Later in the first, the Warriors scored again to pull within a point.

The Flames offense never relented, though. With an endless barrage of shots, they managed to take control of the game once again with three more goals in the first period.

“It’s time to forget about these games and move on to the big conference games coming up next weekend,” Handy said.

By the end of the game the Flames had outshot the Warriors 56-16 and managed to hold the Warriors to a measly two points.

Liz Fitch | Liberty Champion

SKILLED — Sophomore Devin Pierce has contributed greatly in 2019.

Although it was an impressive win for Liberty, it did come at a cost. Ryan Cox, Basil Reynolds and Chayden Lauber were all ejected for fighting in what could only be called a brawl that occurred in the middle of the third period.

“The fans love it, but we just want to make sure we keep all of our guys for the next game,” Handy said.

Every player that was thrown out is disqualified for the next game. Cox, who has already been ejected once this season will have to miss the next two.

“Honestly, they were throwing some shots that we really didn’t like and did what we could to take care of that,” Cox said. “Sometimes the refs don’t handle it like they should so when they go after one of us we have to step up to stop it.”

All night players were getting rowdy with five different fights breaking out on the ice. In addition to the three players from Liberty that were ejected there was one player from Rochester College who was thrown out for leaving the bench to join the brawl.

“We got the two wins that we needed and that’s really what’s important,” Cox said. “The only real negative from tonight is the guys who are suspended and a couple of injuries.”

The hockey team travels to Rhode Island University to play their next series on Feb. 1 and 2 before coming home for another home series starting Feb. 15.