Liberty Flames baseball team prepares for first season in Atlantic Sun conference

Get ready to board the Flame Train as the 2019 baseball season approaches. In the 2018 season, Liberty Flames Baseball ended with a 32-26 record, and this season they will look to build on last season’s successes.

The 2019 season will be the inaugural year for the Flame’s Baseball team in the ASUN conference, and they are projected to be third in the conference.

“This projection just speaks to the reputation of this program, and the success of the kids in this program,” Head Coach Scott Jackson said. “The thing that I thought was neat is that we don’t have a preseason all-conference player, and that’s what you want as a coach. To achieve top three, you have to be connected and stay together.”

This season be prepared to see a lot of returning players out on the field, and the players are already comfortable with playing with each other.

Kevin Maguiob | Liberty News Service

SWING — Senior Tyler Galazin is pushing the team to be its best.

“We are pushing each other every day, and working as hard as we can,” senior infielder Tyler Galazin said. “We have to encourage each other and be the best teammates that we can be.”

Being the best teammate and leader is one of Galazin’s goals this season, and he wants to see his team succeed and do the best that they can as they begin this season.

With the opening day Friday, Feb. 15, at the University of South Carolina, Liberty’s schedule has a few teams that Liberty has seen before. However, along with the new conference comes new teams, and they are working hard daily to practice and make sure they can give their best.

“I think we need to focus on productivity and not performance,” junior utility player Jonathan Embry said. “I think that’s what gets wins and draws the fans out.”

Jackson said everyone is back this season and ready to play, and some are even trying new things in a new position.

“They need to be their best in every role possible,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to seeing our guys and how they handle that. College baseball should be fun. So, this should motivate them daily, and this will help prepare them for tomorrow and every day.”

The first home game is Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Wake Forest.