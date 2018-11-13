Hockey sophomore making a name for himself

It was another cold winter day in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada as a boy laced his skates and headed to his backyard to practice his moves that he dreamed to one day bring into the National Hockey League (NHL).

This is the dream of many young boys in Canada as hockey is declared to be the national sport of winter there. Rinks in backyards are not an uncommon sight. Sophomore right wing Cole Gammer recalls going into his backyard frequently to play the game he loves.

“I always had a backyard rink growing up,” Gammer said. “I remember going out there and getting to beat my younger brother up.”

Gammer has been on skates almost his entire life. Gammer believes he found a new identity since coming to Liberty and it is not only about hockey.

“I think growing up, hockey was my life; the NHL was what I was always thinking about,” Gammer said. “Since coming to Liberty, I am not just Cole the hockey player — I am Cole the Christian.”

Cole Gammer is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. | Nathan Spencer

Head Coach Kirk Handy believes Gammer is the exact player that he looks for in his guys, someone who fits the mold of what he tries to implement into the team.

“Cole is a real energetic guy – he really embodies the culture of our program,” Handy said.

Gammer now sees his life through what God may have in store for him down the road. He believes his faith has only grown since coming to Liberty.

“Before coming here, I was very set on playing overseas or continuing my career,” Gammer said. “I think that now since being here I am more open to seeing what God has in store for me. … This is the first time in my life where I have trusted God with his plan for my life.”

Handy first took note of his skills when looking at Gammer during recruiting, but then he started to notice how he could be a part of the Flames culture off the ice.

“He was a guy who just loved Liberty when he came down for a visit” Handy said. “He liked the feel of it and the opportunity to be a part of the Liberty culture.”

Gammer had a breakout performance in Liberty’s second game against Stony Brook scoring four goals. He said he owes everything to his teammates.

“In terms of my personal performance on Saturday, my linemates were awesome too,” Gammer said. “Quinn Ryan and Brock Thompson are both really lighting it up right now, and it just ended up on my stick.”

He admitted that his performance was something that he did not see coming and describes the experience as “surreal.” Gammer also acknowledged there are areas of his game that he would like to work on.

“I want to work on my consistency,” Gammer said. “Some nights I can play great and in other games I can be flat. I think that as a guy on our team that is high energy, I try and get the guys going. I think that it is important for high energy guys to be more consistent.”

Gammer encourages his team on and off the ice. | Jessie Rogers

Handy believes consistency comes with hard work, something Gammer seems to be more than capable of doing.

“Consistency from him I think means putting the work in day in and day out to be successful,” Handy said. “It is difficult with his academic schedule he sometimes has to do stuff the other guys don’t have to do. … He definitely has to come in readier than the other guys to come in and be ready to compete day in and day out.”

Gammer is a nursing major and knows it takes a lot of extra effort to balance hockey and school.

“It is important to just have that work ethic,” Gammer said. “ … You can’t be lethargic or lazy or anything, you have to be there 100 percent dialed in every day.”

Liberty made an impact on Gammer early on he remembers the first practice being something special.

“I remember my very first practice with the team,” Gammer said. “Everyone finished practice (and as) I am getting ready to leave the ice … everyone is taking a knee at center ice. That is when it hit me. It was almost emotional just how special this school is and how everyone is coming together under one cause.”

Gammer knew from his first visit to Liberty, he came across something special.

“At the end of the trip, my dad and I were talking about it and praying about it and I was thinking, ‘Why wouldn’t God want me to come to this school?’” Gammer said.

Gammer has no regrets about choosing to play hockey at Liberty. He fully embraced being a Flame.

“I have jumped into this decision with both feet,” Gammer said. “I have been fully committed to it since I decided to come here, and I have never looked back. It was easily one of the best decisions of my life.”