Flames junior running back showcasing talent in first half of 2018 season

Flames junior running back Frankie Hickson has stepped up this season and taken control of the running game for Liberty’s explosive offense.

So far on the 2018 season, Hickson has recorded 771 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, including a couple long runs to seal the game against Idaho State earlier in the season.

“I feel like I’ve done what the team needs me to do,” Hickson said. “Whatever capacity I can help in, whether that is to be a leader or to take a back seat, whether its zero carries or 25 carries.”

Hickson said the team functions on a next person up offense. Any one of the backs could be called on at any given time.

“We are a family; this whole football team is a family,” Hickson said. “We believe in each other 100 percent. To know that we have depth and people that we can trust in no matter what is really amazing.”

Frankie Hickson ran in two touchdowns in Saturday’s game against UVA. | Ryan Klinker

Even more than on-field production, Hickson has stepped into a role as a role model for some of the younger running backs on the team, like Frank Boyd.

Boyd is a freshman on the team and has had some luck finding the endzone this season. He has scored three times already with three games still to go in this season.

“Frankie has really taken me under his wing,” Boyd said. “I’m just watching and learning every day.”

Team captain Antonio Gandy-Golden loves when Hickson is getting the ball

on offense.

“We are comfortable relying on our backs,” Gandy-Golden said. “We like when the ball is in their hands. We can get a breather and they get to make things happen.”

The Liberty offense is averaging nearly 37 points per game, thanks in part to the dominant running game.

“It’s fun to watch the offense work,” Isaac Steele, linebacker, said. “To do what they’re doing at the FBS level is really

something to watch.”

Looking back on the season so far, Hickson is both excited with what Liberty has done and disappointed at the games that they feel they let slip away.

”I think this has been a successful season in that we have come out every week with a chance to win and came out prepared to win regardless of our opponent,” Hickson said. “Could we be more successful? Yes. Did we leave some games out there this season? Yes. But we still have three games left and these are huge games for Liberty to show who we are.”

Frankie Hickson has become a crucial leader for the Flames. | Kevin Manguiob

The Flames will return to action Saturday, Nov. 17 versus Auburn at 4 p.m.



