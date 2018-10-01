Aline Aidar, a student at Liberty University, goes to the prayer chapel on Tuesday nights to worship with the Watch. She said they are passionate about what they do and that the worship is very intense and deep.

“I love the Watch,” Aidar said. “The way they worship and pray for revival on campus and in Lynchburg is great. People that go there are very passionate as well, so we can feel the presence of God very easily, simply because people are there on their own just to worship.”

The Watch is a community of students who are passionate about Jesus and believe in the power of partnering with His heart through prayer & worship.