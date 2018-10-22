Local collegiate athletes serve community

Nicknamed mermaid because of her natural swimming ability, Liberty University pre-Law senior Caroline Smith is now making a splash in the lives of young swimmers in the Lynchburg community.

When her younger brother joined the swim team at Liberty Christian Academy (LCA), Smith volunteered to help coach. She had taught swimmers before, and she worked with more advanced students, teaching them how to improve with minuscule adjustments. At practices, she directed drills and coached swimmers barely a year younger than herself.

According to Frank Rocco, athletic director and head football coach, LCA averages about a dozen Liberty students helping with athletics each year. Liberty students have been involved since before Rocco arrived at LCA over 15 years ago. Rocco said students, sometimes sports administration majors, seek out the opportunity.

According to Rocco, some volunteer for CSER credit, though they often volunteer far more than the required 20 hours. Some want experience for their resumes or to test a possible career.

On a normal practice day, Smith would grab dinner at Green Hall before walking to the pool at LaHaye. LCA students gathered about 10 minutes later. Karen Kappler, head coach of the LCA swim team, would pray and then assign drills. Kappler said she designed practices to keep swimmers working hard and improving in every area.

Caroline Smith excelled at butterfly and backstroke. (photo provided)





Smith typically oversaw two lanes. Smith said, although her experience as a swimmer allowed her to notice errors on sight, swimmers must know their own bodies to make the most progress. She focused on caring instruction instead of giving orders, mindful of the small age gap between her and the students she coached.

“I know my brother told me a few times, ‘Yeah, that worked, but don’t hold it over my head,’” Smith said. “… I’m here to help them, not to loom over them and to dictate.”

After practice, Smith often helped stow buoys and kickboards before walking with her brother to greet her parents, then returning to her dorm to finish homework.

Samuel Cook, a senior biology major, coaches fifth and sixth grade soccer and lacrosse at New Covenant Schools in Lynchburg. Students call him “Chef” thanks to his last name.

Cook looks forward to seeing the students run onto the field and throw their bags down, excited to play. When the team gets rowdy, Cook lines them up to run sprints. A pair of twins who played for Cook last year know what behavior earns laps and they encourage new players to obey.

Working with the teams has redirected Cook’s career goals.

“I wasn’t even considering education before coaching,” Cook said. “And then once I started coaching, I love working with kids and now want to go into education. Biology is the means to that.”

Cook also said coaching has helped prepare him for parenthood, both by learning leadership and watching parents interact with their children.

“It’s also just grown me up a little bit,” Cook said. “Part of my motivation to live above reproach is thinking about those kids. … How can you lead somebody else if you’re not leading yourself?”

Rocco said LCA is at a sweet spot of Liberty students involved in the athletic teams. Liberty students connect with student athletes in a way that older coaches rarely do, while gaining experience and savvy in coaching and leadership.

As Smith looks to advance her education in law, she also is looking to help younger swimmers live out their dreams.





