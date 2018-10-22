Lady Flames volleyball routs North Florida

The North Florida Ospreys fell to the Lady Flames in a 3-1 victory Sunday, Oct. 21.

Liberty came back with a vengeance after a close first set loss to win the next three sets and claim the victory.

The first set was a back-and-forth battle between the Lady Flames and

the Ospreys with seven lead changes and ten ties.

Junior Casey Goodwin dominated kills in the first set with six, the highest between both teams. Goodwin also earned two career highs with 25 kills and 11 digs, her second career double-double.

The Lady Flames broke the game open after the first set, winning the last three sets in a row to end the game. Liberty outhit the Ospreys in every set and saw four aces in the fourth and final set.

Senior Margaret Latchford led the game with a match-high 13 digs while junior Hannah Morris led both teams with 44 assists.

Liberty dominated the game stats all around except for blocks, where the Ospreys led 9-7.

The Lady Flames also saw Latchford pass Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame member Theresa Bream. Latchford earned fourth place in school history with 1,644 career digs.

Liberty only has seven games left in the regular season, with their next home game taking place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23. Liberty will face off against Maryland Eastern Shore in the Vines Center.

