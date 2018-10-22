Lady Flames field hockey earns senior day victory

The Lady Flames field hockey team celebrated senior day and their final regular season home game with a 2-1 win over Boston College Sunday, Oct. 21.

Sunday’s game was the second time in program history that the Lady Flames have defeated two ACC schools in one season. The first time was in 2014 when Liberty defeated Louisville and Wake Forest.

Liberty was led by senior forward Agueda Moroni, who scored both of the team’s goals for the game. Moroni currently has 52 goals for 52 career games played, putting her three goals away from Lindsey Barr’s school record for the most goals scored in school history.

Moroni was assisted by juniors Mallory Fortenbaugh and Kendra Jones in her second goal. Fortenbaugh is now tied for first place on the team with 10 assists while Jones is in third place with nine assists.

The Lady Flames used the game’s halftime to honor four graduating seniors. The seniors honored included Moroni, as well as midfielder Abby Julius, forward Lindsay Pratt and forward Moniek van Aarle.

