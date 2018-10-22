Flames football torches the Bengals in high-scoring thriller

The Flames came out on top Saturday, Oct. 20, against the Idaho State Bengals in what turned out to be a very high scoring game to claim the Flames 250th all-time win and its fourth win of the season.

The Flames defeated the Bengals 48-41, led by team captain Antonio Gandy-Golden, who tallied 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Gandy-Golden was diagnosed with mononucleosis and missed the Troy game last week, however, after a checkup the doctor discovered that he had received a false positive for the virus and was cleared on Thursday to start practicing and playing again.

What started out as a dismal and windy day brightened up just in time for kickoff. The Homecoming crowd of 16,502 people were treated to plenty of fireworks as the Flames found the endzone seven times.

“We love these types of games when we’re expected to score,” Gandy-Golden said. “We love having the ball in our hands and scoring points for our team.”

Peytton Pickett and the Flames offense torched the Bengals defense with 552 total yards. (photo by Ryan Klinker)

The Flames opening drive was an electric one.

Frankie Hickson converted on a fourth and two to go deep in Idaho State territory. He then followed it up two plays later with a six-yard touchdown, slamming the first points of the game.

Hickson would go on to find the endzone two more times in the game including a late score on a 47-yard rush that would eventually be the game winner.

“We needed a spark, and we definitely needed one to end it, and I’m glad to be that guy,” Hickson said.

During the press conference after the game, Hickson was all smiles.

“I feel good,” Hickson said. “I feel real good. I’ve got a great AD (athletic director). I’ve got a great coach and great teammates.”

The wind was fierce throughout the game, knocking the ball off of the kicking tee seven times and occasionally sending debris across the field.

Flames junior quarterback Buckshot Calvert threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to the stellar offensive performance, Flames defenders Corbin Jackson and Jessie Lemonier recorded a combined 17 total tackles and Jackson added a remarkable interception early in the game.

Lemonier recorded three sacks and six tackles for a loss. On two of those three sacks he also managed to strip Bengals quarterback Tanner Gueller.

Buckshot’s throws blew past the Bengals for 362 yards. (photo by Ryan Klinker)

Gueller threw two interceptions but also threw for 397 yards on only 20 completions.

“It was a great feeling being able to dictate the game so much, being able to pin them back when they think they have momentum,” Lemonier said.

After falling behind 13-3, Idaho State rallied to lead Liberty 24-20 midway through the second quarter. Liberty responded in the third quarter with a 37-yard pass to Gandy-Golden which was caught in traffic and taken into the endzone for a touchdown, putting them on top where they would stay for the remainder of the game.

“Nothing new for us,” Gandy-Golden said. “We just constantly work and try to better our craft every day.”

While next week is a bye week, the following three games are away contests against the University of Massachusetts, Auburn and the University of Virginia. The next home game is Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. against New Mexico State, which is also the annual Veterans Day game.





