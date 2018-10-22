Chasing the wins

The sun beats down on the court as the players prepare for the next serve. Anxiously awaiting the battle that lies ahead, both players face each other with the same goal: winning the match.

Both players prepared for this match since the 2018 schedule released. Now the opening serve is finally here.

Although junior Chase Burton has the most single wins on the Liberty tennis team, he does not allow that to distract him.

“No matter how many wins I have under my belt, every match I play is a new battle,” Burton said. “You have to block out your previous wins, losses or just your previous matches in general.”

Burton’s focus on the game earned him second team all-conference

in 2018.

“Honestly, (earning second team) has been a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Burton said. “I wanted to make first team. We have a much deeper lineup this year so I probably won’t be getting as many shots to play against super highly-ranked players like I did my freshman year, but that’s my goal for the year.”

Burton has had an impact on the team both on and off the court. Liberty tennis Head Coach Derek Schwandt recognized that.

“He has a huge impact, the way that he plays, trains, the way that he comes early and prepares mentally and physically as well as the way he trains is just a great example for the rest of the guys,” Schwandt said.

Burton noted most of the game is mental not physical.

“The body to me is 10 percent what you physically do on the court, maybe even less.” Burton said. “The 90 percent or more is mental, and the more you can mentally rest, prepare and train the more exponential your performance will be on match day.”

Schwandt recalled a time last summer when Burton called him about the upcoming season.

“Chase called me this summer and told me that he thought it was important that we do a lot of team building this year, we have really made a point of doing that this fall,” Schwandt said.

Chase Burton leads the tennis team in single wins and earned second-team honors last season (Photos by Erik Flores)

The team has come together in many ways, including serving the community, which helped the team out of its comfort zone and formed a closer bond.

Schwandt believes Burton’s character is starting to rub off on some of the new talent.

“His passion for life is contagious,” Schwandt said. “He is a guy that you want on your team. His consistency and energy are really good strengths

that he has.”

Burton is ready for the work it will take to receive a first team honor and has already begun training for what he hopes will be one of his best years yet.

“The way I look at it, every goal and every victory are built on many small achievements and victories and the more disciplined, responsible and diligent I am on the little things, then I know I can achieve the biggest goal I can set,” Burton said.

Burton and the Flames will travel to the University of Texas on Friday Nov. 9 for their next competition.

