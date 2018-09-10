Liberty University students will be provided the opportunity to travel with LU Send, Liberty’s department that provides travel and study abroad opportunities, on more than 50 academic-driven trips during the 2018-2019 school year.

LU Send is offering trips across the world, giving students the opportunity to travel to five different continents. Each trip is focused on academics, but also provides students with an engaging cultural experience and an opportunity to serve abroad.

“When we send out teams, we want to make sure they have a service component, a cultural intelligence (component) and then also academics,” Associate Director of Travel Logistics Brittany Liberto said.

Last school year, Liberto and Brandon Milks, the director of strategic planning and operations management, had the opportunity to lead a group of students to serve in Rwanda over spring break. The team was comprised of more than 30 Liberty students who were able to bless two families sponsored by Compassion International with new homes. Milks has led multiple trips with LU Send and always enjoys getting to make connections with students.

“I actually built some relationships with (past trip) students that still continue to this day,” Milks said.

Juniors Taylor Menconi and Lydia Elrod had the opportunity to travel to Israel with LU Send in June 2018. They went with a team of more than 40 Liberty students and faculty and had the opportunity to be immersed in the culture of the Holy Land. Among their favorite memories of the trip, Menconi and Elrod both agreed that camping in the Judean desert and worshipping at the place of the burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ was in the highlights.

