Students dressed for success

JCPenney hosted a “Suit-Up” event September 8 at River Ridge Mall. The event lasted from 9 a.m. until noon. The “Suit-Up” event is tailored for aspiring professionals, in need of a workforce-ready wardrobe at a reasonable price.

JCPenney offered great deals, including 40 percent off on all career wear, free consultations and additional coupons. Sephora even offered mini-makeovers and free giveaways. All customers with a Flames pass qualified for the discount and free gifts.

Liberty students swiped in with their Flames pass and entered a raffle for prizes. Students shopped together as they took an important step towards a successful career. A professional wardrobe is a necessity when it comes entering the workforce.

Liberty University Career Center representative Sarah Falwell said the event is great since it allows Liberty students a chance at the beginning of the school year to purchase professional wear for their upcoming interviews and job fairs. Falwell said it is important to practice career-readiness early in the year.

“They are more competitive the earlier they start,” Falwell said. “This makes them stand out.”

Liberty student Michael Christensen and some of his friends took advantage of JCPenney’s “Suit-Up” opportunity.

“I needed some nice professional clothing,” Christensen said. “It builds more confidence.”

He added that it is best to start now, rather than later.

JCPenney partners with college campuses across the United States, such as the University of Virginia, to host the “Suit-Up” event. This is Liberty’s first time partnering with JCPenney for the “Suit-Up” event. Falwell said it might become an annual occurrence for Liberty, based on the turnout.

For more information on JCPenney’s “Suit-Up” events in the future, visit Liberty University Career Center in Montview Student Union or their website.