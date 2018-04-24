Jane Massie Letter to the Editor

Dear Madame or Sir,

On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, I would like to thank the Liberty Flames baseball team, Tyler McNamara and his staff for hosting the Alzheimer’s Association for Alzheimer’s Awareness night April 3. We are grateful to the Flames baseball team’s support in helping us raise both awareness and funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

A special shout out goes to Liberty University graduates Vickie and Brian Runk, owners of Runk & Pratt Senior Living Communities. The 2017 Runk & Pratt team raised over $33,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and Vicki Runk threw the first pitch for Alzheimer’s Awareness night.

Currently, over 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the sixth leading cause of death among Americans. The Alzheimer’s Association is the trusted resource for reliable information, education, referral and support to the millions of people affected by the disease, their families and caregivers, and healthcare professionals. To learn more about Alzheimer’s visit alz.org, or to donate to the Liberty Flames Baseball Walk Team, go to lynchburgwalk.org

Sincerely,

Jane H. Massie

Alzheimer’s Association Development Manager

1022 Commerce Street

Lynchburg, VA 24504