Career Center Offerings Help Students Boost Future Career

The Liberty University Career Center is offering several events throughout the spring 2018 semester aimed at getting Liberty students internships, jobs and boosting the marketability of students for their future careers.

The Career Center is offering a wide range of events starting in the month of February all the way through mid-April.

The events being held include sessions on how to get the best out of a job fair, various info sessions on specific employers, career fairs specific to job fields and a career fair specifically for graduate counseling.

The biggest career event being held by the Career Center during the spring semester is the Business Communication and Public Service career fair being held March 13th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Montview Student Union Alumni Ballroom.

The event will give students the opportunity to seek jobs and internships in various fields of study with employers such as Coca- Cola Co., Johnson & Johnson, Fox News, Double Tap Media, Geico, numerous local and state law enforcement and many other prospective employers.

“If you are looking for a career or internship it is imperative that you attend a career fair right away. At career fairs you are immediately in front of 50 to 70 employers,” said Buzz Anguiano, employer relations coordinator at the career center.

Anguiano believes that career fairs are the best way to meet employers and increase your chance to get hired. In addition, Anguiano believes that meeting employers at career fairs streamlines the hiring process allowing you to get the job you want sooner.

“At career fairs when you are right in front of employers with a resume in hand, dressed professionally you have a face to face value that does not come with online applications,” said Anguiano. “In addition, being in front of employers face to face cuts down on the time it takes to turn in an application online, wait for the application to be process and wait to hear back from the employer. You have taken a process that would have taken a couple week and condensed it to maybe a week.”

Anguiano believes that the resources in the Career Center that aim at getting Liberty students jobs should be utilized by students every year of their college career. This includes attending career fairs held on campus as early as your first semester of college.

“You should attend your first career fair freshman year, it is not true that you should wait until senior year to attend a career fair,” said Anguiano. “Many employers have internships available for underclassman.”

Anguiano stressed the importance of preparation when going into a career fair. According to Anguiano students should prepare 10 copies a resume no more than one page in length and dress professionally when attending career fairs.

Anguiano also stated that students who are interested in attending the March career fair should attend the Job Fair to Job Offer Workshop for detailed instructions on how students should prepare for career fairs. There are also multiple resources on how to prepare for these events on the Career Center website, according to Anguiano.

For more information on the resources available for students at the Career Center and the events that they will be holding this year, visit the Career Center Website at Liberty.edu/CareerEvents.