Andrew Belle’s music from television shows comes to Liberty University

Singer Andrew Belle first gained notice when one of his songs was featured on the show “90210,” and he has gone on to have songs featured on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Belle performed at Liberty University on Oct. 12 to perform some of his mellow, acoustic music.

After giving a college radio campaign $3,000 while he was living in Chicago and boxing up hundreds of CDs, Andrew Belle’s music career slowly started to pick up traction. Then, months later, Belle received a voicemail about using one of his songs for the teen drama TV show “90210” in 2008. It was a huge break.

“That was my first time having a song on a TV show,” Belle said. “It was totally random, just because I happened to send a CD to the right guy.”

Eventually, Belle was featured on the hit TV show “Grey’s Anatomy.” He had a few of his songs play throughout the show in 2010, including his unreleased song ‘In my Veins’ during the Season 6 finale.

“Prior to that, Grey’s Anatomy had given me a lot of love,” Belle said. “At the end of an episode they put in a picture of me with ‘music by Andrew Belle,’ and millions of people see that stuff. They really helped get the ball rolling.”

Belle’s songs were later featured in other hit TV shows such as “Castle,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Vampire Diaries. “

But before Belle reached that level of success, he moved home after college and started playing everywhere he could, and gathered more inspiration for his music along the way. Growing up, Belle’s biggest music influence was Counting Crows.

“Counting Crows was the first time I heard music that felt different, that had some depth behind it,” Belle said.

According to Belle, his influencers changed as he aged. When he came upon artists that were more acoustic and had a more mellow tone, he found his sound.

“I started listening to these guys that were more acoustic, quieter, all these guys that were writing music that was simpler and quieter,” Belle said. “That seemed more approachable to me. I think I’m better at that.”

According to Belle, he receives his music inspiration first from various artists, sounds and even from the way the music feels.

“[I] tinker around on my own until I find that it’s an inspiring sound or that it’s an interesting chord change,” Belle said.

According to Belle, after he finds the sound he is looking for, the music, lyrics and melodies pour out. When he hits the middle of the songwriting process, he stops and tries to narrow down the topic that he is writing about.

To get to Belle’s millions of plays on YouTube and Spotify, it was persistence that got him to the level of success he has today.

“It’s the people that really want to make it who make it,” Belle said. “It’s not necessarily the people with the most talent, or the most to offer.”

Belle is now on his tour for his newly released album ‘Dive Deep,’ with several of his shows selling out. He stopped by Liberty University for a Student Activities-hosted concert Oct. 12. Belle will continue to tour until mid-November.

To keep up with Belle’s music and career, follow him on Spotify or @andrewbelle on social media.