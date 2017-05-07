Q&A with J&B

Editor-in-Chief Sarah Rodriguez sits down with Liberty University President Jerry Falwell and his wife,

Becki Falwell, and asks them about the influence of Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr. and the growth of Liberty.

Q: After taking over as president of Liberty University 10 years ago, what was your goal?

President Jerry Falwell: I’d been the lawyer and the behind-the-scenes business manager of the school for years, and so it was a real culture shock for me to go from working in the back office to being up on the stage. It took five or six years for me to get to where I was comfortable. But I really enjoyed, Becki did too, the interaction with the students. We both enjoyed the interaction with the students because I really hadn’t had that before because I’d been the back office legal and business guy.

Becki Falwell: Nobody knew who he was.

President Jerry Falwell: A little bit but not much. But (I had concentrated on) all the financial problems, all the rezoning (and) just the school’s business. I was ready to take over. I’d been trained for 20 years (and) groomed for this position. But the public part of it, there’s no way to practice that. You’ve just got to do it. I’ve gotten where I really enjoy it now, every part of it.

Q: In the past 10 years, enrollment has increased and the campus has expanded. What do you attribute this growth to?

President Jerry Falwell: I think 10 years ago nobody would have dreamed that it would look like it does now and that the finances would go from $100 million in total net assets to now over $2 billion.

Endowment went from almost nothing to $1.4 billion now. Plus, we spent $1 billion on campus. It’s really just become a model for other colleges. The business model is something that “The Chronicle of Higher Education” (highlighted in the article) “How Liberty University became an unexpected model for the future of higher education.” It was just our unique blend of online and resident. The original vision of the college was different than most Christian colleges. For most of them, their vision for the future was to remain small, to offer academic programs that are mainly geared towards students going into ministry. And Liberty’s goal, even when it was small, and (ministry degrees were) pretty much all it offered, the vision was always to become what for evangelical young people what

Notre Dame is for Catholics. And we’ve just marched toward that dream ever since. It just happened a lot faster than I expected.

Q: What was the main thing your father did in running the university that you wanted to

incorporate in your time as president?

President Jerry Falwell: It was the same dream, same vision. An alumnus who was here when I was here, he’s one of our board members now, said, “We all heard your dad say that the university was going to become what it is now, but we believed it, but we really didn’t believe it.” I think (my dad) believed it, but he just didn’t think it would happen so fast. He never gave up on it. I just took that charge and kept working

towards that original dream.

Becki Falwell: I think their love for the students is very similar. And the students’ love for them. I see it.

Q: Just like your father, you are very involved with the student body. Why is that so important to you?

President Jerry Falwell: Well that’s what it’s all about. It’s not only the fun part of it, it also creates sort of a family atmosphere that makes it easier for Liberty to grow without a lot of dissension, without a lot of

different interests pulling a lot of directions. I really love these kids. They’re just unbelievable. People that visit here talk about (how) they can’t believe how friendly (the students) are or how outgoing they are. On most college campuses, if you pass (the students) on the sidewalk, they won’t make eye contact with you, and they’ve got attitude.

Becki Falwell: In the workplace, they make a great impression. We’ve (been) told by many people they can tell when it’s a Liberty student at the hospital (who is helping them), (or a Liberty student serving them) in a restaurant, everything by the demeanor and the smile on their face. When people come around from other colleges and see Jerry (walking) around and see the students react to him and want his picture, they say, “We never knew who our president was. We

never saw him in person. We certainly never spoke to him on the street.”

Q: Throughout the years, Liberty has been in national news. In the past 10 years, what was the best story that was run about Liberty, and how has that benefited the university?

President Jerry Falwell: That Chronicle story was really good, and also there was a piece by Nick

Anderson in The Washington Post. But the best one I think didn’t get a whole lot of publicity. It was written by Dr. James Koch. He’s president emeritus at ODU, Old Dominion University, and he wrote a piece called “The State of the Commonwealth Report.” It was just released in January. It tells the whole story about

Liberty’s phenomenal growth in the last 10 years.

Q: While living out the legacy of your father, how are you making the position of president of the university your legacy?

President Jerry Falwell: I’m not worried about legacy. My goal is just to fulfill the mission of the school. Whatever people are going to say about me, they’re going to say.