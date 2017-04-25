The year of the elephant

New College Republicans chairman prepares club for upcoming election season

Newly elected Chairman of College Republicans at Liberty University (CRLU) John Wood is gearing up to introduce new organizational methods to the club, offer members valuable networking experiences with political leaders and continue to promote the Republican Party starting fall 2017.

Wood ran for president of CRLU uncontested.

Rather than worrying about campaigning, Wood got a head-start on his plans for the upcoming semester. Much of the planning is already complete, and Wood hopes his and other chair members’ efforts will benefit current members and new recruits’ experiences in CRLU.

“I ran on consistency for College Republicans … by laying the groundwork,” Wood said.

“(I made) sure meetings were on a regular basis.What the entire board is going to be working on the summer is actually finalizing all of these details way out in advance.”

By having events set in stone at the start of the semester, Wood hopes the club can focus more on building membership and fulfilling its purpose — helping Virginia elect Republicans.

“The past couple of years have been lower membership (for CRLU),” Wood said.

“Heading into (the fall) we’re going to get back to where (CRLU) has been at. Even if five people show up to an event … we are going to run it as if 100 people show up to the event. That’s the kind of planning and organization we’re going to put into

these things.”

In addition to hosting events on campus, Wood hopes CRLU members will also participate in events off campus hosted by other organizations.

Many local politicians host events, banquets and rallies where students can participate.

“People would be surprised by how many organizations want students (at their events) and are willing to give you discounted tickets or special access to one part of the event,” Wood said.

“But you have to go out there and be proactive and engage with these people to find those (opportunities).”

Because Wood and his fellow chair members have been working to build connections with political organizations and leaders, members of CRLU will have opportunities to interact with republican leaders and learn more about local and national politics.

Wood said these opportunities are the biggest push of his presidency.

Though the club boasts a professional purpose, CRLU also offers more light-hearted events such as movie nights and cookouts.

Wood said the club is a great place to get involved in local and national politics while building lasting friendships.

Many of the events hosted by College Republicans are community oriented, and members spend a lot of time with each other.

For example, prior to elections, members work together to knock on doors and make phone calls.

Though students make phone calls on their own time or in the call center, they knock on doors in pairs.

With the Virginia gubernatorial election coming up November 7, Wood hopes students will get involved with College Republicans to help elect Republicans to positions of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

All three positions are currently held by Democrats.

Liberty University hosted the first Republican Party gubernatorial debate for three governor candidates April 13.

Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Frank Wager displayed distinct styles of political preference in the debate as they discussed prominent issues of the Commonwealth.

“I think all three of them did really well,” Wood said.

“A lot of people said (Gillespie) stayed the classiest. A lot of people were impressed with Wagner. (They) felt his discussion on transportation and manufacturing … helped differentiate himself.”

The debate offered Virginians a deeper understanding of the candidates and gave GOP candidates a platform to voice their agendas.

Wood added that Liberty did well hosting the debate and opened itself up as a platform for future debates and political events.

Though CRLU does not endorse a candidate before the primaries June 13, Wood and CRLU chair members are planning to hit the ground running June 14.

Following the primaries, the group is going to set up CRLU’s home base office for the general election.

By creating a community space, Wood said that he wants CRLU members to have a place to collaborate, make calls and pick up supplies for door knocking and campaigning.

Members have 10 weeks from the start of the fall semester to the day of the general election.

Though the primaries happen after many Liberty students are home for summer break, Wood encourages students to vote absentee.

“National policy, in my opinion, does not take the majority of people’s resources. It’s the local and the state,” Wood said. “That’s why it’s important to get out (and vote).

Smith is a news reporter.