In the race

Candidates seeking political office in Va. speak at Liberty’s Convocation
Several Republican candidates seeking various public offices in Virginia spoke to Liberty students during Convocation Monday, March 27 about the importance of freedom of religion, strengthening U.S. borders and preserving the American dream.
Gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart, candidates for lieutenant governor Glenn Davis and Bryce Reeves and candidate for Virginia attorney general John Adams all were given approximately five minutes each to appeal to those in attendance following video introductions by Liberty students.
Stewart, who currently works as an international trade attorney while serving as Prince William County’s chairman-at-large, talked about his success as a Republican candidate in an area largely ruled by Democrats and his efforts 10 years ago to crack down on illegal immigration.
“In 2007, I led what is considered today to be the toughest crackdown on illegal immigration anywhere in America,” Stewart said in his Convocation speech.
Stewart claimed the crackdown led to 7,500 illegal immigrants being handed over to the federal government and a 48.7 percent decrease in violent crime in the Prince William County. The law called for Prince William police to report people they suspected of being in the country illegally and denied public services to elderly, homeless and drug-addicted illegal immigrants.
Stewart mentioned that he also led the campaign in Virginia for then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump and is the only candidate for governor that is 100-percent pro-life with no exceptions.
“Any nation (or) society that seeks to destroy its history has no future,” Stewart said. “We must protect the unborn in Virginia.”
Davis and Reeves chose to use their time in front of Liberty students to focus on the issues facing the American dream and Christian faith respectively.
Davis is a business owner and entrepreneur who was elected to be the representative for the 84th House District in the Virginia General Assembly in 2013. In his speech, he said he believes the American dream is slipping away and told his story of how he created a successful IT company out of nothing.
“When I lost my job six weeks before Christmas in 1999, I had the decision to move back in with mom and dad or start my own business, and I did the latter,” Davis said. “I knew that the American dream is available for everyone. You don’t have to have money. You don’t have to be born in a specific area. You just have to have that perseverance.”
Reeves used his time on stage to talk about leadership and how trials in life are meant to strengthen a person’s faith in God. The former Airborne Ranger and police officer has represented the 17th district of the Virginia Senate for the past six years.
“Leaders need to have a huge amount of faith, especially faith in God because the way a person responds to the difficulties in life always reveals the validity of their faith,” Reeves said. “What you must understand is, like James did in the Bible, that the purpose of trials is to strengthen our faith.”
Adams also talked on the hardships of running for public office and said it is because of the strength he gets from Jesus Christ that he is able to persevere. Adams served in the Navy and as an associate White House Council member alongside George W. Bush.
In his speech, Adams was vocal that he has never run for political office before and said he is not sure if he is supposed to win the election. Despite his chances, though, Adams said he decided to run to try to better Virginia’s legal system in its operations.
“I think we have a problem in Virginia,” Adams said. “I think right now, the way our system is working, we are not getting the true ability to govern ourselves. That’s why I’m running.”
The Republican and Democratic primaries for all Virginia public offices that are up for grabs in 2017 will take place June 13. Students who are registered in Lynchburg and will not be here over the summer but want to vote for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general can send in absentee ballots at the Virginia Department of Elections website.
YOUNG is the news editor.
Conley is a news reporter.