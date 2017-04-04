Governing the future

Liberty Center for Law & Government to host Republican gubernatorial debate

A debate between the Republican candidates for Virginia governor will take place on campus Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7 p.m., according to a Liberty University press release.

The debate will be located in the concert hall at Liberty’s Center for Music and the Worship Arts. It will feature all three of the current candidates for Virginia governor — Former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie, Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart and State Sen. Frank Wagner.

Businessman Denver Riggleman and U.S. Representative Rob Wittman will not attend the debate as both have withdrawn their gubernatorial candidacies.

The debate is free to the public, and media personnel are invited to attend. The press release stated that doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and the audience must be seated by 6:45 p.m.

The debate will serve as the inaugural event for Liberty’s new Center for Law & Government, which works in conjunction with the Helms School of Government and Liberty University School of Law to influence public policy and spread conservative ideals.

“We are very excited about hosting this important debate,” Robert Hurt, former U.S. Representative and executive director of the Center for Law & Government, said in the press release. “The race for Virginia Governor will be one of only a handful of statewide races held in this off-year election cycle, and the eyes of the nation will be watching to see what happens here in November.”

The debate is set to be moderated by Liberty’s Executive Director of External Affairs Len Stevens and WSET News Anchor Mark Spain.

If students, faculty, or anyone else hoping to watch the debate is unable to attend, the event will also be broadcast live online and on television stations across Virginia and Washington D.C.

