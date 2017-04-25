Dentists, ducks & fowl play

Robertson family reminisces about time spent recording their hit reality TV show, Duck Dynasty, at Convocation during College For A Weekend

Liberty University students were treated with a celebration of one of the most successful reality television shows of all time when members of the Robertson family from Duck Dynasty appeared at Convocation April 7.

The reality series on A&E follows the adventures of the Robertson family as they run their Duck Commander business and raise their families.

The show aired its final episode March 29, according to the Liberty University News Service.

Willie Robertson, one of the stars of the show, said the idea of a television show was out of left field, and his father did not understand the idea at first.

“When I came to my dad with this television show idea, he literally thought I had lost my mind,” Willie Robertson said.

“He said that was the worst idea of all time and here we are sitting here today, and the show has been pretty successful.”

Duck Dynasty ran on A&E for five years and 11 seasons.

During that time, it became the most watched nonfiction cable TV show of all time.

The Robertson family united on the Convocation stage Friday to talk about the formation of the show as it reached its close.

Willie and his wife Korie were joined by brother Al, parents Phil and Kay Robertson as well as son John Luke.

Liberty President Jerry Falwell introduced the Robertson family in front of a crowd of Liberty students and more than 3,500 visiting guests for College For a Weekend (CFAW) where high-school students can attend classes and experience campus life at Liberty for a weekend.

Willie Robertson talked to the crowd about the early struggles the family had before they began the television show.

He said it was the persistence and faith of his parents that kept the family together and remains the backbone of the family.

“Without Phil’s decision to come to the Lord, without Kay’s decision to stay with him, there would be no TV show and we’d be another broken family,” Willie Robertson said.

Phil Robertson said that no matter how successful their business or television show, it is only Jesus Christ who can save.

“Fame cannot remove your sin, and all the money you will ever amass cannot raise you from the dead,” Phil Robertson said.

The family also talked about their favorite memories while on the show.

One such memory was a fan-favorie episode when John Luke had his wisdom teeth removed, accompanied with clips from the show of him rolling around in a wheelchair and speaking gibberish.

This is not the first time members of the Robertson family have spoken at Convocation.

Willie Robertson visited in 2013 as well as Liberty’s commencement service last May.

His wife Korie Robertson was a guest with daughter Sadie Robertson during Convocation in 2015.

Willie and Korie Robertson’s son John Luke attends Liberty with his wife Mary Kate Robertson.

John Luke Robertson is a junior studying Camp & Outdoor Adventure Leadership.

John Luke Robertson is currently campaigning to become Liberty student body vice president.

Being able to visit Liberty many times has left its mark on the Robertson family.

Korie Robertson praised the young people at Liberty and encouraged parents to uplift the younger generation in their pursuit of Christ.

“I am so impressed by the young people here at Liberty,” Korie Robertson said.

“Our kids can, and are, doing things for God and I am seeing this generation serving and glorifying God. I say we get behind our kids and push them to follow their dreams, but follow them in the way of God.”

