A fervent display of song

Worship artist Anthony Evans continues Fervent Tour at TRBC in Lynchburg

Thomas Road Baptist Church hosted The Fervent Tour Thursday, March 23, featuring singer-songwriter and worship artist Anthony Evans along with his sister Priscilla Shirer, a best-selling Christian author and speaker.

Evans, an alumnus of NBC’s second season of The Voice and Liberty University, is promoting his eighth album “Back to Life” that released Feb. 3. According to Anthony Evans, the inspiration behind this album came from moving to Los Angeles four years ago and having to adjust to a foreign environment.

“I was challenged to be more authentic, more transparent and more vulnerable,” Anthony Evans said. “When you engage those things, they can bring you back to life and get you to a place where God can take the raw materials of who you are and make you into something better.”

When Anthony Evans came to TRBC to lead worship Thursday night, he was returning to a familiar environment.

Anthony Evans, who graduated from Liberty University in 2000, was a member of the Sounds of Liberty ministry team during his time there. He said he decided to seriously pursue a career in music his junior year.

“I think it’s innate in me and my family to be in ministry,” Anthony Evans said. “I didn’t know anything different. When I got (to Liberty), I was at a crossroads where I had to make a real decision for myself — is this what I want to do or not?”

Anthony Evans and Shirer both followed their father’s footsteps into ministry. Tony Evans is a well-known pastor and author from Dallas who was close friends with Jerry Falwell Sr., Anthony Evans said.

Shirer has gained success as both an author and the lead actress in “War Room.” During The Fervent Tour, Shirer encouraged the predominantly female audience of 1,800 to pray boldly and expect powerful acts from God.

“The only reason why the Lord would gather a group of people together on a Thursday night like this is if he’s got something for us,” Shirer said at the event. “So I don’t know what you came for, but I came to see Jesus.”

Attendee Debbie Peters came to the event having already heard Shirer speak in Atlanta. Peters said she appreciated Shirer’s message and enjoyed the worship led by Anthony Evans.

“She’s so filled with the Holy Spirit,” Peters said. “Tonight she brought forth the power of prayer from the very start to show us that we’ve got to be praying people.”

Anthony Evans opened the event with a few of his original songs like “See You Again” along with popular worship songs performed in a gospel style.

Although Anthony Evans tends to lead worship in church settings, he has also gained experience performing in secular venues like The Voice.

Anthony Evans described his time on The Voice in 2012 as instrumental to both his growth as an artist and a Christian. As a member of Team Christina, he was mentored by his coach Christina Aguilera who encouraged him to step outside his religious comfort zone.

“The Voice really changed my whole perspective on what I do,” Anthony Evans said. “Until doing The Voice, I’d always been within the four walls of the church. The whole Voice experience challenged me to get outside of my box.”

Although being on The Voice was a new experience for the worship leader, Anthony Evans said he felt completely comfortable talking about his story and his faith in that environment.

“I was thrust into a scenario where relationships were fostered, so it wasn’t difficult for me to be a Christian in that environment,” Anthony Evans said. “And The Voice kind of had this undertone of faith because of Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.”

The Voice gave Evans the opportunity to work in Los Angeles with Cee Lo Green on Green’s Christmas album. He has also gained experience touring with gospel artist Kirk Franklin, performing with Mariah Carey and collaborating with the show “Glee.”

For his latest record, “Back to Life,” Anthony Evans worked with Grammy-award-winning producer Max Stark and vocal arranger Tim Davis from Glee. As a result, the album has a high production quality and a diverse set of influences, Anthony Evans said.

“Moving to L.A. made the style change a lot because the environment’s diverse,” Anthony Evans said. “I think the record sounds like my environment, which is diverse and progressive.”

Right now, Anthony Evans said he cannot see past his current record and tour. However, he hopes to continue investing in his production company Sherman James Productions to help promote other artists and tours.

“I don’t want to try to be the cool worship leader at 55,” Anthony Evans said. “I want the production company to take off where we’re producing events where I’m not necessarily on the stage.”

Ultimately, Anthony Evans hopes all his future endeavors represent a high level of quality glorifying to God.

“I want my music, my name, the events I get to do with my sister to all be synonymous with excellence,” Anthony Evans said. “As a Christian, I should be pursuing the same level as excellence as I see in any other environment.”

