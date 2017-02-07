That’s What Sarah Said

Through nine seasons, “The Office” brought laughs and tears to viewers who watched it on NBC, but with Netflix, anyone can watch some of the best 20-minute episodes of all time.

If you’ve never watched “The Office” before, let the rest of my column serve as inspiration to you — those “Office” jokes will finally make sense.

“The Office” is focused on the lives of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees, but we as college students can all find ways to relate to the witty and hilarious remarks that made the show worthwhile.

Hence, I have compiled my top six “Office” quotes for the average

college student.

6. “It’s never too early for ice cream.” — Michael Scott (Season 6, episode 22)

Long days and late-night studying that lasts into the wee hours of the morning call for nothing other than ice cream. Ice cream is the cure for anything, and Michael Scott understands this just as a college student does.

5. “I DECLARE BANKRUPTCY”— Michael Scott (Season 4, episode 7/8)

This is me anytime I want to get off campus and eat something other than the food at the dining hall. My stomach and my wallet always disagree about what to eat. As college students, we are poor. College costs a lot, and it feels as if yelling, “I declare bankruptcy” is the best thing to do when you want Chipotle but can’t spend money.

4. “I am running away from my responsibilities, and it feels good.”

— Michael Scott (Season 4, episode 7/8)

Michael Scott was overwhelmed with his finances and his irresponsibility, so he attempted to hop into a train car and ride away. Sometimes in college it may feel as if this is the only viable option for us to deal with stress, but we’ve got to push through and keep going.

3. “Sometimes, I’ll start a sentence, and I don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way.”

— Michael Scott (Season 5, episode 11)

As a journalism student, I can relate to this on a spiritual level. As any student who must write many papers in college, sometimes, making words into comprehensible sentences is hard. Michael Scott has more in common with journalism students than people would think.

2. “And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do.” — Michael Scott (Season 5, episode 13)

This is the epitome of college in two sentences. As college students, we want to be independent and distance ourselves from our lives back home, but we also want our parents to help us out with the hard stuff. Even though I put on a good front, I can’t even count how many times I’ve called home in a panic because I didn’t know how to “adult.”

1. “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” — Andy Bernard (Season 9, episode 25)

In my final semester of my undergrad, this quote rings true. With seven semesters already done, I know I am in the last half of the fourth quarter of college. Whether it’s your first year or your fourth, enjoy it now because these are the good old days we’ll tell our kids about sometime.

Rodriguez is the editor-in-chief.