Locked or looted

Car break-ins spur help from LUPD

The Liberty University Police Department (LUPD) is working with students to put an end to the car break-ins and burglaries that have occurred on East Campus.

Richard Hinkley, chief of police at Liberty University, said in an email that he is thankful for students who have reported these break-ins.

“LUPD wants to thank those students who called and reported their cars being broken into in the parking lots,” Hinkley said.

“Due to the information received, LUPD increased patrols of the parking lots and was able to apprehend the persons believed to be responsible.”

Liberty University sophomore Rachel Weaver said her car was broken into Tuesday, Feb. 14 after leaving her keys in the ignition.

“I had gone to Wal-Mart Tuesday evening, and then Wednesday morning, I went back up to my car and my keys were gone,” Weaver said.

She checked her car and various places in her dorm before calling LUPD.

“I called the non-emergency line because I was trying not to panic,” Weaver said.

“It could have been a lot worse, so they came and got my statement, and they told me that there were a lot of break-ins on East and that they were sorry.”

Weaver said LUPD has been helpful during the process, and she does not feel unsafe on campus because the officers have been very thorough with the investigation.

“They were really efficient,” Weaver said.

“The officer called my dad and explained the situation and that if my keys turned up they would let me know. … And that if I need anything just to call that line again.”

Other students were affected in the break-ins.

Weaver said she is glad that her car was not taken and this has been a learning experience.

“It made me thankful for God’s faithfulness that nothing else was taken out of my car or that they had taken my car in general,” Weaver said.

Becca Cameron, a graduate student at Liberty, was affected by the break-in after finding her car light on and her door open.

“I went into my car and all the compartments were opened up and everything I had in the console was all spread over the floor of my car,” Cameron said.

According to Cameron, nothing was taken, and she reported the incident to LUPD.

Hinkley suggested a few safety principles when parking on campus, including not leaving anything valuable in your vehicle, checking your surroundings and calling LUPD immediately to report any suspicious activity.

