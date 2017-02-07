Hurt takes helm at Helms

Former US Rep. Robert Hurt partners with Liberty’s schools of gov. and law

Former U.S. Rep. Robert Hurt will lead Librty University’s new Center for Law and Government after 15 years of service in the public eye.

Liberty approached Hurt last year when the center was in the beginning stages.

The center will be run in collaboration with the Helms School of Government and Liberty University Law School to advance conservative ideas and influence public policy in America.

“There were other things I was looking at and other things that I could have done,” Hurt said.

“I just became more excited for the opportunity to make a lasting impact not only on individual students, but hopefully make an impact in the larger debate on issues that are really important.”

The center will focus on three main principles — self-government, free enterprise and the rule of law.

Each aspect is significant to both the school of government and school of law and will directly translate to the new center.

According to Hurt, self-government is what the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are all about.

Free enterprise is another element that young people especially need more education in.

“The third component is what I think is the glue that holds it all together, and that is the rule of law,” Hurt said.

“We believe that everybody is treated equally under the law, and the law applies to everybody.”

Along with the three principles, the center will also place a high emphasis on debate, policy and education.

“I think the profile of the university has been lifted in the last year or so because of Liberty’s willingness to open its doors and have big debate about big issues that are important,” Hurt said.

“You had Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz. These were people who recognized that this was a place to come if you want to be a part of the big debate and how exciting it is to have that platform to work from.”

Hurt said Liberty’s ability to welcome debate was an important factor because it spoke to the university’s willingness to participate in debate rather than overlook it.

“I think that says a lot about Liberty and to me as somebody who is new here,” Hurt said.

“That’s important to me that we want to engage in the debate not shut it down.”

Hurt will work alongside Keith Faulkner, dean of the school of law, and Shawn Akers, dean of the Helms School of Government, as the center progresses and evolves.

Akers said the new center will be a defining point for Liberty because of the impact it will have on the American citizens along with the possibilities that are created with the development of the new center.

“I think the center is going to be a catalyst to unlocking Liberty’s potential, especially looking forward to Liberty becoming a hub for policy thought and constitutional thought and for vigorous exploration of the ideas that drive good policies that generate better lives in the U.S.,” Akers said.

“I think Liberty’s time has come to be a leading place where those ideas are developed and debated and literally put into action by examining policy, hosting debates and publishing the things that will affect those thoughts.”

Faulkner said both the law and government schools will be positively impacted by the addition of Hurt to their team.

“I think that the new Center for Law and Government is going to add a lot to the life of the law school,” Faulkner said.

“I can’t think of a better person from our community to represent what a statesman looks like than Robert Hurt.”

Faulkner said he is privileged to work alongside Akers and now Hurt to create something that is unique to Liberty.

“I want students at Liberty University to know they have an administration, led by President Falwell and other folks in administration, who are supportive of creative ideas and they want to make Liberty University the best it can be,” Faulkner said.

For more information on the Center for Law and Government, visit www.liberty.edu/law.

CONLEY is a news reporter.