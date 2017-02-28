Communicating a better career

Media moguls speak to LU students

Two communication professionals visited Liberty University within the past two weeks and spoke to students and faculty concerning the future of the industry and how to influence change as a Christian communicator.

Television producer and media consultant Phil Cooke and Fox News contributor and columnist Todd Starnes visited Liberty Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

Both industry leaders gave tips and shared lessons they learned from their own experiences that helped them thrive in their careers.

Cooke’s speech revolved around his eight tips on how to become a creative influencer that he presented during the Ann Wharton Banquet in the LaHaye Event Space Feb. 16.

Among his tips were to leverage personal stories to better communicate a vision and to manage time well.

In his speech, he also encouraged those in attendance to think bigger and develop creativity as a routine, and later told students specifically that age does not matter and to develop real skills while in college.

Cooke, along with his wife Kathleen, visited three different classrooms, including a Studio & Digital Arts classroom, a theatre arts classroom and a cinematic arts classroom before they left campus.

The topics were far-ranging, as the students led question-and-answer sessions with both Phil and Kathleen.

The importance of professional portfolios, internships, and the quality of individual work came up in each class.

At the end of the day, the Cookes met individually with students to give career advice and review portfolios.

Starnes also spoke on the 17th during Liberty’s Convocation that held students, faculty and 2,400 College For a Weekend visitors.

His main message was centered on the battle for religious freedom, and he urged Christians to stand firm in their faith despite what society may think about them.

“You folks here in this arena are some of the bravest and most honorable people that I know,” Starnes said.

“As we wage this battle for the heart and soul of our great nation, I am mighty proud to share a foxhole with the great patriots at Liberty.”

Starnes later spoke to a room full of journalism and communication students the same day at Green Hall where he shared some of his past experiences and fielded questions.

Among his tips were lessons on how to thrive in the field of journalism during a time where politics are very polarized and how to deal with criticism from those who may not agree with a certain position.

Both Cooke and Starnes are authors who have written several books.

Cooke’s “One Big Thing” was named one of the top five business books in 2012, and Starnes’ brand new book “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again” gives insights on how common everyday Americans can make lasting change for their country from the situations they are currently in.

Further information on both speakers can be found on toddstarnes.com

and philcooke.com.

Young is the news editor.