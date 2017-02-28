Bringing order to disorder

Liberty participates in NEDA week by hosting informational events on campus

Liberty University’s Recreation Center wellness initiative, Live Healthy Liberty is creating awareness of eating disorders by hosting a triage of events for National Eating Disorder Awareness week, (NEDA) Feb. 27- March. 3.

NEDA week will focus on raising awareness of the reality of eating disorders and aims to increase consciousness by educating students on the importance of

body positivity.

“Talking about eating disorders can be pegged as taboo.

It is definitely a sensitive subject, but we believe that is exactly why we need to talk about it,” Heather Gaunt, Associate Director of Fitness and Programs for the Recreation Center said.

“NEDA week is meant to show our community that eating disorders and body image struggles affect every single area socially, spiritually, mentally, physically, etc. of wellness.”

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, in the United States, 20 million women and men suffer from a clinical eating disorder at some time in their life, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, or an eating disorder not otherwise specified.

NEDA week will host events like a video screening entitled Lia’s story, a video about a woman who overcomes her eating disorder through the power of love and acceptance, during halftime of the women’s basketball game in the Vines Center Feb. 27.

There will be a panel discussion which will explain how to have a healthy body image, healthy relationship with food and how students can help advocate for family and friends who struggle with an eating disorder from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.March 2 in the Terrace Conference Room, of the Jerry Falwell Library.

The last event will be a mini health fair March 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Montview Student Union.

“We will have promo tables throughout the week, giving out information and hand lettered quotes to provide hope,” Gaunt said.

If a student is suffering from an eating disorder or think they might be there are resources for free counseling, LU shepherds for spiritual guidance, along with a dietician who specializes in eating disorders, and more that will be a part of NEDA week.

These resources will be available for students to reach out to get the help they need.

Emily Budowanec, counselor for Liberty’s Student Counseling Services and a representative for the panel discussion hopes the impact of NEDA week will evoke vulnerability.

“I want NEDA week to spark a conversation that goes beyond taking a flier,” Budowanec said.

“I would love to see this be a time that students become aware of what’s going on but also becoming OK with being broken. I want students to be willing to hand their baggage over to us so that we can carry it but ultimately walk alongside them.”

Gaunt emphasized that the expectation for NEDA week is not only to advocate for those experiencing hardship, but an effort to communicate effectively to anyone on the topic of eating disorders.

“The mission and vision for NEDA week is to communicate this information to anyone and everyone, of any gender, shape and size,” Gaunt said.

“We want to show them that we are all a community of people that can support and uplift one another to promote body positivity and proper rehabilitation of eating disorders.”

Students can follow Student Counseling Service’s Facebook page

“Liberty Student Counseling Services, and on Twitter @LibertyUSCS.

“Expect a lot of positivity, but some hard truths,” Gaunt said.

“We definitely do not want to sugar coat eating disorders, as it is a very serious topic, but we want to highlight that there is always hope and there can be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

For more information on NEDA week visit nedawareness.org.

For counseling services or resources including but not limited to eating disorders, anxiety, or mental health among others, visit the Student Counseling Services webpage or call 434-582-2651.

Williams is a news reporter.