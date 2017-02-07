Annual March for Life

Thousands gather in D.C. to be a voice for the unborn, stand against abortion





As I was browsing through pictures of the Women’s March on Washington that took place Saturday, January 21, I noticed a poster with a bald eagle and an American flag saying, “I did not fight for this country so that my wife could be stripped of her rights.”

What stood out to me on that sign was the eagle.

Killing a bald eagle or its egg in America is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Washington Post reported Jan. 22 that a half million attended that march.

On Friday, January 27, I was part of the 44th March for Life.

The Washington Post and other media reported that hundreds of thousands attended that march.

During that march, my thoughts turned to that poster of the eagle.

I wondered at what point we as a nation decided that an unhatched bird is more valuable than an unborn human.

I want to focus on those who refused to be silent on the streets of Washington that day and the thousands of others who support them.

These people are resilient, enduring, inspiring.

They have been marching every year on or near the anniversary of the infamous Roe v. Wade decision for 44 years.

We don’t hear a lot about those who faithfully show up as the media seems to avoid covering their efforts.

The pro-lifers exist in a society that has rejected the sanctity of life, a society that shames those who dare to call an unborn person anything other than a cluster of cells.

Even the Pew Research Center said in 2016 that 59 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal.

Based on that number, 130 million pro-life Americans believe life is precious.

Why did these people fail to show up in droves as they did for the Women’s March? One major reason is the pro-life supporters were not funded, as were the attendees of the Women’s March.

According to the conservation organization Media Research Center, George Soros gave $90 million to Women’s March participants, helping to pay for travel, food and lodging.

Strategically, the Women’s March was on a weekend.

On the pro-life side, no one funded the pro-life organizations.

They had to pick up their own tab for traveling expenses to Washington.

The event was on a workday making it necessary to take time off work or miss school.

Behind the scenes, other pro-life supporters were working silently in fervent prayer as they have done over the years.

These were the people who recognized that nothing can be accomplished apart from prayer, who rested in the security that they can bring requests for life and liberty to the God of the universe, and who prayed for those who took off work and managed the expense to march on behalf of the voiceless and the vulnerable.

The annual event is known to be a time of inspiration and rededication, but discouragement tends to creep up after a long, arduous battle with no action.

Yet, I found this year’s March for Life event to be an awe-inspiring atmosphere as we emerged from an eight-year pro-abortion administration.

Having Vice President Mike Pence speak to the crowd energized us in our resolve to support life.

We have awakened with a roar that could be heard coast to coast as rallies were held all over the country.

But no action is no longer an option.

This silent genocide has claimed the lives of 59 million babies in the U.S. alone, according to numberofabortions.com.

That is more than half of our generation.

The time to act is now.

As new legislation is ushered in, people have more hope than ever before.

They know action is coming, and the excitement is contagious.

If there’s one thing I learned from this, it is the power of persistence.

Matthew 7:7 tells us, “Ask and you will receive; seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened.”

The Greek translation literally tells us to “keep asking; keep knocking.”

The moment we stop persistently interceding on behalf of the unborn is the moment we lose the battle.

This March for Life encouraged us to fight the good fight, to finish the race.

We have an opportunity now to do what we’ve been trying to do since 1973, and that’s something to be excited about.

I urge you today to stand up and make your voice heard until every single person, born and unborn, has their God-given right to life.

